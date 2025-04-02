Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 2, 2025 / 10:28 AM

U.S. reiterates its backing for Taiwan amid live-fire drills by Chinese forces north of the island

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Taiwan Navy vessels, including a landing craft (top), maneuver in Keelung harbor, in Keelung City in northern Taiwan on Wednesday as major joint-force exercises by the Chinese military around the democratically-ruled island entered their second day. Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE
Taiwan Navy vessels, including a landing craft (top), maneuver in Keelung harbor, in Keelung City in northern Taiwan on Wednesday as major joint-force exercises by the Chinese military around the democratically-ruled island entered their second day. Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE

April 2 (UPI) -- The United States doubled down on its decades-old support for Taiwan as China flexed its muscles with a second day of large-scale military exercises around Taiwan, including live-fire drills, it said were intended to teach the self-governing island a lesson.

In a statement issued after Chinese forces launched the surprise drills in the sea and skies around the self-governing island Tuesday, the U.S. State Department accused China of ramping up tensions and jeopardizing regional security with its "aggressive military activities and rhetoric toward Taiwan."

Advertisement

"In the face of China's intimidation tactic and destabilizing behavior, the United States' enduring commitment to our allies and partner, including Taiwan, continues," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

"The United States supports peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and opposes unilateral changes to the status quo, including through force or coercion."

Advertisement

The People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command said day two of the joint Navy, Army and Rocket forces maneuvers saw the group conduct simulated "precision strikes" on key targets, including ports and energy infrastructure as part of exercise "Strait Thunder-2025 A," which it said were successful.

Senior Col. Shi Yi said the drills also put the joint blockade and control capabilities of the various forces to the test in the Taiwan Strait in waters west and south of the island.

However, Shi stressed that the "live-fire strike drills" by ground forces using long-range rocket artillery systems were conducted further north in the East China Sea, within designated fire zones.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said Wednesday's early-morning maneuvers involved 76 aircraft and 19 PLA Navy ships and other Chinese vessels, similar numbers to Tuesday when the Chinese forces massed around Taiwan without prior warning.

The ministry, which said drills also took place east of the island in and over the Philippine Sea, said its forces were on high alert in the face of what is said was China's "aggressive, provocative and irresponsible" behavior.

The PLA took to social media as the drills got underway Tuesday saying they were "a stern warning and forceful deterrence against 'Taiwan Independence' separatist forces," a response fully justified by the legitimate need to protect "China's sovereignty and national unity."

Advertisement

Analysts at the Eurasia Group told CNBC China was angered by a speech by Taiwan President William Lai last month in which he accused Beijing of attempting to interfere in Taiwan's democracy and called for a legal and economic effort to fend off its attempts to infiltrate.

Beijing was forced to postpone its response due to the China Development Forum last week, a two-day event attended by CEOs of top American and European multinationals, including Apple's Tim Cook and Pascal Soriot of AstraZeneca -- plus the presence in the region of U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth making his first swing through the Asia-Pacific since taking over at the Pentagon on Jan. 25.

Hegseth further ruffled feathers within the Chinese Communist Party leadership by reiterating the United States' commitment to counter "China's aggression" in the region by re-establishing deterrence and praising Japan as an "indispensable partner in deterring communist Chinese military aggression," including in the Taiwan Strait.

Hegseth made the comments while in the Philippines on Friday.

Cornell University Military History and Policy Professor David Silbey told CNBC that the exercises were both China intimidating Taiwan and preparation for potentially re-taking it by force, which Beijing has consistently refused to rule out.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

At least 15 Palestinians killed as Israeli military expands Gaza security buffer operation
World News // 2 hours ago
At least 15 Palestinians killed as Israeli military expands Gaza security buffer operation
April 2 (UPI) -- Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Wednesday a significant escalation of Israel's renewed offensive in Gaza to capture "large areas," creating security buffers between the Palestinian enclave and Israel.
South Korean company launches political meme coins amid impeachment turmoil
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korean company launches political meme coins amid impeachment turmoil
SEOUL, April 2 (UPI) -- A South Korean company has launched political meme coins which it claims offer a real-time reflection of public sentiment amid the divisive impeachment trial of its president.
South Korea's acting president calls for calm and heightened security ahead of Yoon impeachment ruling
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korea's acting president calls for calm and heightened security ahead of Yoon impeachment ruling
SEOUL, April 2 (UPI) -- South Korean acting President Han Duck-soo on Wednesday called for the public to "calmly and coolly" accept the forthcoming Constitutional Court verdict on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
World News // 14 hours ago
241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
April 1 (UPI) -- A 29-day round-trip cruise from England to the Caribbean aboard the Queen Mary 2 luxury liner turned into an ordeal for 224 passengers and 17 crew members who reported becoming ill.
Deputy secretary of State, his counterpart in Seoul affirm goal of 'denuclearization' of North Korea
World News // 17 hours ago
Deputy secretary of State, his counterpart in Seoul affirm goal of 'denuclearization' of North Korea
April 1 (UPI) -- Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun agreed North Korea must remain nuclear-free while discussing matters in East Asia via telephone.
Body of 4th missing U.S. Army soldier found in Lithuania
World News // 18 hours ago
Body of 4th missing U.S. Army soldier found in Lithuania
April 1 (UPI) -- The body of a fourth U.S. soldier missing since last week during training exercises in Lithuania was found Tuesday, officials confirmed.
China issues warning on Taiwan independence with surprise large-scale military exercises
World News // 1 day ago
China issues warning on Taiwan independence with surprise large-scale military exercises
April 1 (UPI) -- China staged surprise military exercises in the sea and skies around Taiwan on Tuesday in what the People's Liberation Army said was a "stern warning" to the island's "separatist" government and those bent on dragging it
At least three killed, seven injured in Israeli airstrike on Beirut southern suburb
World News // 1 day ago
At least three killed, seven injured in Israeli airstrike on Beirut southern suburb
April 1 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and seven injured early Tuesday after Israeli warplanes struck a southern suburb of Beirut for the second time in four days, threatening a tenuous four-month-long cease-fire between Isra
South Korean court to rule Friday on Yoon's impeachment
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean court to rule Friday on Yoon's impeachment
SEOUL, April 1 (UPI) -- South Korea's Constitutional Court said Tuesday that it will rule on whether to uphold President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment Friday, closing a chapter on a months-long saga that has roiled the country.
One climber dead, another rescued in Scotland on Ben Nevis, Britain's tallest mountain
World News // 1 day ago
One climber dead, another rescued in Scotland on Ben Nevis, Britain's tallest mountain
March 31 (UPI) -- A climber died and another unidentified person was injured after they fell over Britain's tallest mountain, officials confirmed Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech
Sen. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech
Trump lacks authority to require proof of citizenship in voting, experts say
Trump lacks authority to require proof of citizenship in voting, experts say
China issues warning on Taiwan independence with surprise large-scale military exercises
China issues warning on Taiwan independence with surprise large-scale military exercises
FBI warns New Englanders about rise in fraud regarding quit claim deeds
FBI warns New Englanders about rise in fraud regarding quit claim deeds
241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement