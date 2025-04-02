Trending
April 2, 2025 / 11:40 AM

Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty

By Ian Stark
Finland announced its departure from the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
April 2 (UPI) -- Finland joined other European nations in abandoning a long-standing treaty that bans the use of anti-personnel mines.

Finnish president Alexander Stubb announced Tuesday that his country "will prepare for the withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention," based on what he described as "a thorough assessment by the relevant ministries and the Defense Forces."

Ministers of Defense from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland announced jointly in March that their countries would no longer observe the Ottawa Convention, or Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, which was ratified in 1997.

The U.N. stated that since the treaty was signed, it has "led to a virtual halt in global production of anti-personnel mines, and a drastic reduction in their deployment."

The joint statement released from Poland and the three Baltic states said "military threats to NATO Member States bordering Russia and Belarus have significantly increased," and that due to "Russia's aggression and its ongoing threat to the Euro-Atlantic community, it is essential to evaluate all measures to strengthen our deterrence and defense capabilities."

Stubb did not directly connect Finland's withdrawal to Russia, but it too shares a border with Russia, and Russia's war with Ukraine is high among Finnish concerns.

The nonprofit Human Rights Watch noted Tuesday that Russia has not banned the use of anti-personnel landmines and alleges "Russian forces have used anti-personnel landmines extensively in Ukraine since 2022."

With the withdrawal of Finland from the Ottawa Convention, Norway is now the only European country that borders Russia but remains a member of the treaty.

"'I regret Finland's intention to withdraw from the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention," said Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide in a press release Wednesday.

Despite the plan to leave the Ottawa Convention, Stubb added that "Finland is committed to its international obligations on the responsible use of mines."

U.S. reiterates its backing for Taiwan amid live-fire drills by Chinese forces north of the island
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. reiterates its backing for Taiwan amid live-fire drills by Chinese forces north of the island
April 2 (UPI) -- The United States doubled down on its decades-old support for Taiwan as China flexed its muscles with a second day of large-scale military exercises around Taiwan, including live-fire drills.
At least 15 Palestinians killed as Israeli military expands Gaza security buffer operation
World News // 4 hours ago
At least 15 Palestinians killed as Israeli military expands Gaza security buffer operation
April 2 (UPI) -- Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Wednesday a significant escalation of Israel's renewed offensive in Gaza to capture "large areas," creating security buffers between the Palestinian enclave and Israel.
South Korean company launches political meme coins amid impeachment turmoil
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korean company launches political meme coins amid impeachment turmoil
SEOUL, April 2 (UPI) -- A South Korean company has launched political meme coins which it claims offer a real-time reflection of public sentiment amid the divisive impeachment trial of its president.
South Korea's acting president calls for calm and heightened security ahead of Yoon impeachment ruling
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korea's acting president calls for calm and heightened security ahead of Yoon impeachment ruling
SEOUL, April 2 (UPI) -- South Korean acting President Han Duck-soo on Wednesday called for the public to "calmly and coolly" accept the forthcoming Constitutional Court verdict on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
World News // 15 hours ago
241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
April 1 (UPI) -- A 29-day round-trip cruise from England to the Caribbean aboard the Queen Mary 2 luxury liner turned into an ordeal for 224 passengers and 17 crew members who reported becoming ill.
Deputy secretary of State, his counterpart in Seoul affirm goal of 'denuclearization' of North Korea
World News // 19 hours ago
Deputy secretary of State, his counterpart in Seoul affirm goal of 'denuclearization' of North Korea
April 1 (UPI) -- Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun agreed North Korea must remain nuclear-free while discussing matters in East Asia via telephone.
Body of 4th missing U.S. Army soldier found in Lithuania
World News // 20 hours ago
Body of 4th missing U.S. Army soldier found in Lithuania
April 1 (UPI) -- The body of a fourth U.S. soldier missing since last week during training exercises in Lithuania was found Tuesday, officials confirmed.
China issues warning on Taiwan independence with surprise large-scale military exercises
World News // 1 day ago
China issues warning on Taiwan independence with surprise large-scale military exercises
April 1 (UPI) -- China staged surprise military exercises in the sea and skies around Taiwan on Tuesday in what the People's Liberation Army said was a "stern warning" to the island's "separatist" government and those bent on dragging it
At least three killed, seven injured in Israeli airstrike on Beirut southern suburb
World News // 1 day ago
At least three killed, seven injured in Israeli airstrike on Beirut southern suburb
April 1 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and seven injured early Tuesday after Israeli warplanes struck a southern suburb of Beirut for the second time in four days, threatening a tenuous four-month-long cease-fire between Isra
South Korean court to rule Friday on Yoon's impeachment
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean court to rule Friday on Yoon's impeachment
SEOUL, April 1 (UPI) -- South Korea's Constitutional Court said Tuesday that it will rule on whether to uphold President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment Friday, closing a chapter on a months-long saga that has roiled the country.
