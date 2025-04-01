Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 1, 2025 / 8:12 PM

241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
The Queen Mary 2 is pictured outside of New York Harbor and on March 18 reported 241 passengers and crew took ill with norovirus during its current cruise. Photo by Cunard
The Queen Mary 2 is pictured outside of New York Harbor and on March 18 reported 241 passengers and crew took ill with norovirus during its current cruise. Photo by Cunard

April 1 (UPI) -- A 29-day round-trip cruise from England to the Caribbean aboard the Queen Mary 2 luxury liner turned into an ordeal for 224 passengers and 17 crew members who reported becoming ill.

A norovirus outbreak aboard the ship was reported on March 18 as the vessel continued its March 8 to April 6 cruise, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

The 224 sickened passengers represent 8.8% of the vessel's 2,538 passengers while the 17 sickened crew members represent 1.4% of its staff.

The numbers represent the cumulative total of those who have taken ill at different times during the cruise instead of all at once.

Related

"Thanks to the swift response from our crew and the additional measures that we have in place, we are already seeing a reduction in reported cases," Cunard officials said in a statement that was shared with the New York Times.

The norovirus is a very contagious virus that many refer to as the "stomach flu" and causes vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC. It commonly is spread by contaminated food, water or exposed surfaces.

Advertisement

The Cunard Line responded to the outbreak aboard the Queen Mary 2 by increasing the crew's cleaning and disinfection procedures.

Sick passengers and crew are isolated from others aboard the ship and stool samples have been collected for testing, according to the CDC.

Whenever outbreaks occur on cruise liners, the CDC requires the respective cruise lines to report them to the federal health agency.

The vessel departed from Southampton, England, and made a stop in New York City before proceeding to the Caribbean and then returning to its home port, ABC News reported.

The vessel also made stops in St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Grenada, Barbados, Dominica, St. Kitts and Tortola and on Tuesday was crossing the Atlantic Ocean to return to Southampton on April 6.

Cunard launched the 1,132-foot Queen Mary 2 in 2004. It is one of the world's largest ocean liners and serves as the Cunard Line's flagship.

Latest Headlines

Deputy secretary of State, his counterpart in Seoul affirm goal of 'denuclearization' of North Korea
World News // 4 hours ago
Deputy secretary of State, his counterpart in Seoul affirm goal of 'denuclearization' of North Korea
April 1 (UPI) -- Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun agreed North Korea must remain nuclear-free while discussing matters in East Asia via telephone.
Body of 4th missing U.S. Army soldier found in Lithuania
World News // 5 hours ago
Body of 4th missing U.S. Army soldier found in Lithuania
April 1 (UPI) -- The body of a fourth U.S. soldier missing since last week during training exercises in Lithuania was found Tuesday, officials confirmed.
China issues warning on Taiwan independence with surprise large-scale military exercises
World News // 11 hours ago
China issues warning on Taiwan independence with surprise large-scale military exercises
April 1 (UPI) -- China staged surprise military exercises in the sea and skies around Taiwan on Tuesday in what the People's Liberation Army said was a "stern warning" to the island's "separatist" government and those bent on dragging it
At least three killed, seven injured in Israeli airstrike on Beirut southern suburb
World News // 13 hours ago
At least three killed, seven injured in Israeli airstrike on Beirut southern suburb
April 1 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and seven injured early Tuesday after Israeli warplanes struck a southern suburb of Beirut for the second time in four days, threatening a tenuous four-month-long cease-fire between Isra
South Korean court to rule Friday on Yoon's impeachment
World News // 17 hours ago
South Korean court to rule Friday on Yoon's impeachment
SEOUL, April 1 (UPI) -- South Korea's Constitutional Court said Tuesday that it will rule on whether to uphold President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment Friday, closing a chapter on a months-long saga that has roiled the country.
One climber dead, another rescued in Scotland on Ben Nevis, Britain's tallest mountain
World News // 1 day ago
One climber dead, another rescued in Scotland on Ben Nevis, Britain's tallest mountain
March 31 (UPI) -- A climber died and another unidentified person was injured after they fell over Britain's tallest mountain, officials confirmed Monday.
International rescue groups continue efforts in earthquake-devasted Myanmar
World News // 1 day ago
International rescue groups continue efforts in earthquake-devasted Myanmar
March 31 (UPI) -- The nation of Myanmar continues to feel the effects of the two earthquakes that rocked several cities and left thousands dead and injured.
Multiple Teslas destroyed in fire at Italian dealership in suspected arson
World News // 1 day ago
Multiple Teslas destroyed in fire at Italian dealership in suspected arson
March 31 (UPI) -- Several Tesla vehicles at a dealership near Rome were destroyed overnight in what officials say was likely arson.
France's antitrust regulator fines Apple more than $160M over third party pop-ups
World News // 1 day ago
France's antitrust regulator fines Apple more than $160M over third party pop-ups
March 31 (UPI) -- France's antitrust regulatory agency fined Apple millions of dollars for how its digital framework negatively impacted online advertising via third-party pop-ups on Apple's iOS and iPadOS operating systems.
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen found guilty of financial fraud
World News // 1 day ago
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen found guilty of financial fraud
March 31 (UPI) -- Marine Le Pen was found guilty Monday of misusing European Parliament monies and temporarily banned from running for public office.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump lacks authority to require proof of citizenship in voting, experts say
Trump lacks authority to require proof of citizenship in voting, experts say
Sen. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech
Sen. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech
Trump's election executive order challenged in court
Trump's election executive order challenged in court
China issues warning on Taiwan independence with surprise large-scale military exercises
China issues warning on Taiwan independence with surprise large-scale military exercises
Toxic algae off Southern California kills hundreds of sea lions, dolphins, birds
Toxic algae off Southern California kills hundreds of sea lions, dolphins, birds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement