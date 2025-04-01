Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 1, 2025 / 4:48 PM

Deputy secretary of State, his counterpart in Seoul affirm goal of 'denuclearization' of North Korea

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
A January 7 photo by the North Korean Official News Service shows the test-fire of a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile on January 6. File Photo by KCNA/UPI
A January 7 photo by the North Korean Official News Service shows the test-fire of a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile on January 6. File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun agreed North Korea must remain nuclear-free while discussing matters in East Asia via telephone.

Landau and Kim discussed "pressing security issues in the region" and "emphasized the American commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a readout of the phone conversation that occurred Tuesday.

Advertisement

"The two also discussed opportunities for economic cooperation, particularly on energy issues, and highlighted growing Republic of Korea investments in American industry," Bruce said.

Landau also offered his condolences for the loss of life and damage caused by recent wildfires in southeastern South Korea.

Related

Landau was sworn in as deputy secretary of State on March 25 and previously was U.S. ambassador to Mexico.

During Landau's Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing, Chairman Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, cited North Korea, China, Russia and Iran as "hostile powers" that "formed an authoritarian axis" and threaten the United States and global peace.

Tuesday's phone conversation with Landau's South Korean counterpart was held within the context of aggressive actions by North Korea, which seeks to develop nuclear arms and an effective missile arsenal capable of striking South Korea, the United States and their allied states.

Advertisement

Landau formerly helped negotiate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement that protected cross-border commerce and supported regional supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His father, George Landau, formerly was ambassador to Paraguay, Chile and Venezuela and was stationed with the U.S. Foreign Service in Madrid, Spain, which is where Landau was born.

Landau is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School and clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia and Justice Clarence Thomas.

He is fluent in Spanish, proficient in French and is married to Caroline Bruce Landau. They have two adult children.

Latest Headlines

Body of 4th missing U.S. Army soldier found in Lithuania
World News // 2 hours ago
Body of 4th missing U.S. Army soldier found in Lithuania
April 1 (UPI) -- The body of a fourth U.S. soldier missing since last week during training exercises in Lithuania was found Tuesday, officials confirmed.
China issues warning on Taiwan independence with surprise large-scale military exercises
World News // 8 hours ago
China issues warning on Taiwan independence with surprise large-scale military exercises
April 1 (UPI) -- China staged surprise military exercises in the sea and skies around Taiwan on Tuesday in what the People's Liberation Army said was a "stern warning" to the island's "separatist" government and those bent on dragging it
At least three killed, seven injured in Israeli airstrike on Beirut southern suburb
World News // 10 hours ago
At least three killed, seven injured in Israeli airstrike on Beirut southern suburb
April 1 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and seven injured early Tuesday after Israeli warplanes struck a southern suburb of Beirut for the second time in four days, threatening a tenuous four-month-long cease-fire between Isra
South Korean court to rule Friday on Yoon's impeachment
World News // 14 hours ago
South Korean court to rule Friday on Yoon's impeachment
SEOUL, April 1 (UPI) -- South Korea's Constitutional Court said Tuesday that it will rule on whether to uphold President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment Friday, closing a chapter on a months-long saga that has roiled the country.
One climber dead, another rescued in Scotland on Ben Nevis, Britain's tallest mountain
World News // 1 day ago
One climber dead, another rescued in Scotland on Ben Nevis, Britain's tallest mountain
March 31 (UPI) -- A climber died and another unidentified person was injured after they fell over Britain's tallest mountain, officials confirmed Monday.
International rescue groups continue efforts in earthquake-devasted Myanmar
World News // 1 day ago
International rescue groups continue efforts in earthquake-devasted Myanmar
March 31 (UPI) -- The nation of Myanmar continues to feel the effects of the two earthquakes that rocked several cities and left thousands dead and injured.
Multiple Teslas destroyed in fire at Italian dealership in suspected arson
World News // 1 day ago
Multiple Teslas destroyed in fire at Italian dealership in suspected arson
March 31 (UPI) -- Several Tesla vehicles at a dealership near Rome were destroyed overnight in what officials say was likely arson.
France's antitrust regulator fines Apple more than $160M over third party pop-ups
World News // 1 day ago
France's antitrust regulator fines Apple more than $160M over third party pop-ups
March 31 (UPI) -- France's antitrust regulatory agency fined Apple millions of dollars for how its digital framework negatively impacted online advertising via third-party pop-ups on Apple's iOS and iPadOS operating systems.
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen found guilty of financial fraud
World News // 1 day ago
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen found guilty of financial fraud
March 31 (UPI) -- Marine Le Pen was found guilty Monday of misusing European Parliament monies and temporarily banned from running for public office.
Primark CEO Paul Marchant resigns over improper behavior allegations
World News // 1 day ago
Primark CEO Paul Marchant resigns over improper behavior allegations
March 31 (UPI) -- Primark CEO Paul Marchant has stepped down from his job following accusations of improper behavior made by a female coworker.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Cory Booker nears 20-hour Senate floor speech aimed at Trump policies
Sen. Cory Booker nears 20-hour Senate floor speech aimed at Trump policies
Trump lacks authority to require proof of citizenship in voting, experts say
Trump lacks authority to require proof of citizenship in voting, experts say
Trump's election executive order challenged in court
Trump's election executive order challenged in court
China issues warning on Taiwan independence with surprise large-scale military exercises
China issues warning on Taiwan independence with surprise large-scale military exercises
Toxic algae off Southern California kills hundreds of sea lions, dolphins, birds
Toxic algae off Southern California kills hundreds of sea lions, dolphins, birds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement