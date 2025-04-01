Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 1, 2025 / 3:16 AM

South Korean court to rule Friday on Yoon's impeachment

By Thomas Maresca
Share with X
South Korea's Constitutional Court announced Tuesday that it would issue its verdict on whether to uphold President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment on Friday Protests on both sides of the issue have roiled the country for months. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
1 of 4 | South Korea's Constitutional Court announced Tuesday that it would issue its verdict on whether to uphold President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment on Friday Protests on both sides of the issue have roiled the country for months. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, April 1 (UPI) -- South Korea's Constitutional Court said Tuesday that it will rule on whether to uphold President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment Friday, closing a chapter on a months-long saga that has roiled the country and shaken Seoul's international relationships.

In a statement to reporters, the court said the verdict will be delivered at 11 a.m. local time, with live broadcasts and public attendance permitted.

Advertisement

Yoon was impeached on Dec. 14 by the National Assembly over his shocking and short-lived declaration of martial law.

The Constitutional Court has the final say on whether to formally remove Yoon from office. It heard the final arguments of a lengthy trial on Feb. 25 and a decision was widely expected by mid-March, based on the timelines of two previous impeachment proceedings.

Related

The drawn-out deliberation process has sparked massive rallies on both sides of the issue, with hundreds of thousands of anxious protesters descending on central Seoul each weekend.

Advertisement

"The Constitution has finally responded to the people's four-month wait," Cho Seung-rae, chief spokesman of the opposition Democratic Party, told reporters on Tuesday.

"We believe that the Constitutional Court will demonstrate its firm will to protect the constitution and the national system of the Republic of Korea by removing Yoon Suk Yeol, the leader of the insurrection," Cho said.

Yoon's ruling People Power Party also said it welcomed the forthcoming decision and called for calm among political rivals.

"I am glad that the speedy sentencing date was announced at a time when public opinion is divided and political turmoil is increasing," PPP spokesman Park Soo-min said in a statement.

"Both the ruling and opposition parties should stop further political fights and calmly await the verdict," Park said. "We look forward to the wise judgment of the Constitutional Court that will restore the constitutional order and set the law and principles straight."

Yoon maintains that he declared martial law on Dec. 3 to protect the public from "pro-North Korea anti-state forces" in the Democratic Party that were obstructing his agenda and paralyzing the government. Lawmakers were able to overturn the martial law decree hours later in a dramatic early-morning vote held as special forces troops dispatched by Yoon stormed the Assembly.

Advertisement

The impeached president has also continued to repeat unsubstantiated claims of election fraud alongside intimations of other nefarious North Korean and Chinese plots. Yoon's supporters have echoed and amplified the conspiracies on platforms such as YouTube while finding common cause with U.S. President Donald Trump's MAGA movement, with "Stop the Steal" signs a common sight at rallies.

The pro-Yoon demonstrations have at times turned violent. In January, dozens of angry protesters stormed Seoul's Western District Court after Yoon was formally arrested for his martial law attempt, breaking windows, destroying property and injuring 17 police officers.

South Korean police said Tuesday that they would mobilize 14,000 riot police officers -- some 60% of their available force -- on the day of the Constitutional Court ruling.

If at least six of the eight sitting justices vote to uphold the impeachment, Yoon will be immediately removed from office and a snap presidential election must be held within 60 days. He would become the second South Korean president to leave office through impeachment, after President Park Geun-hye in 2017.

After Park's impeachment was confirmed by the court, violent protests erupted, leaving four dead and 63 injured.

Advertisement

Public opinion remains strongly in favor of Yoon's removal from office. In a survey released Friday by pollster Gallup Korea, 60% percent of respondents said Yoon's impeachment should be upheld, while 34% said it should be dismissed.

Latest Headlines

One climber dead, another rescued in Scotland on Ben Nevis, Britain's tallest mountain
World News // 10 hours ago
One climber dead, another rescued in Scotland on Ben Nevis, Britain's tallest mountain
March 31 (UPI) -- A climber died and another unidentified person was injured after they fell over Britain's tallest mountain, officials confirmed Monday.
International rescue groups continue efforts in earthquake-devasted Myanmar
World News // 14 hours ago
International rescue groups continue efforts in earthquake-devasted Myanmar
March 31 (UPI) -- The nation of Myanmar continues to feel the effects of the two earthquakes that rocked several cities and left thousands dead and injured.
Multiple Teslas destroyed in fire at Italian dealership in suspected arson
World News // 14 hours ago
Multiple Teslas destroyed in fire at Italian dealership in suspected arson
March 31 (UPI) -- Several Tesla vehicles at a dealership near Rome were destroyed overnight in what officials say was likely arson.
France's antitrust regulator fines Apple more than $160M over third party pop-ups
World News // 15 hours ago
France's antitrust regulator fines Apple more than $160M over third party pop-ups
March 31 (UPI) -- France's antitrust regulatory agency fined Apple millions of dollars for how its digital framework negatively impacted online advertising via third-party pop-ups on Apple's iOS and iPadOS operating systems.
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen found guilty of financial fraud
World News // 20 hours ago
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen found guilty of financial fraud
March 31 (UPI) -- Marine Le Pen was found guilty Monday of misusing European Parliament monies and temporarily banned from running for public office.
Primark CEO Paul Marchant resigns over improper behavior allegations
World News // 19 hours ago
Primark CEO Paul Marchant resigns over improper behavior allegations
March 31 (UPI) -- Primark CEO Paul Marchant has stepped down from his job following accusations of improper behavior made by a female coworker.
Netanyahu appoints replacement for fired top security official Ronen Bar
World News // 20 hours ago
Netanyahu appoints replacement for fired top security official Ronen Bar
March 31 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he had appointed a new head of domestic intelligence despite the sitting Shin Bet director Ronen Bar still being in post after his dismissal was blocked in court.
South Korean wildfires fully contained; police to question man suspected of starting blaze
World News // 21 hours ago
South Korean wildfires fully contained; police to question man suspected of starting blaze
SEOUL, March 31 (UPI) -- South Korean firefighters were able to fully contain the wildfires that have ravaged the southeastern part of the country and left 30 dead, officials said, while authorities began a joint investigation into the cause.
Israel issues evacuation orders for Rafah
World News // 22 hours ago
Israel issues evacuation orders for Rafah
March 31 (UPI) -- Israel on Monday issued evacuation orders for the southern Palestinian city of Rafah, as its military continues to assault Gaza and prospects of resuming the short lived cease-fire remain uncertain.
Iran rejects direct talks with U.S. over its nuclear program
World News // 1 day ago
Iran rejects direct talks with U.S. over its nuclear program
March 30 (UPI) -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated Sunday that his country had rejected holding direct talks with the Trump administration over its nuclear program but is willing to begin indirect talks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House magnolia tree linked to President Jackson to be removed, says Trump
White House magnolia tree linked to President Jackson to be removed, says Trump
Three of 4 U.S. Army soldiers' bodies recovered from vehicle submerged in Lithuania
Three of 4 U.S. Army soldiers' bodies recovered from vehicle submerged in Lithuania
Virginia Giuffre, accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, says she is near death after bus crash
Virginia Giuffre, accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, says she is near death after bus crash
Rocket acquires Mr. Cooper in $9.4 billion merger
Rocket acquires Mr. Cooper in $9.4 billion merger
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen found guilty of financial fraud
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen found guilty of financial fraud
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement