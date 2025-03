Primark CEO Paul Marchant resigned following an investigations into an allegation a woman made about his conduct. Photo courtesy Primark

March 31 (UPI) -- Primark CEO Paul Marchant has stepped down from his job following accusations of improper behavior made by a female coworker. Primark's parent company Associated British Foods announced Monday that Marchant has resigned and is no longer employed by the company. Advertisement

ABF said in a press release that his resignation follows an investigation conducted by an external legal team into allegations made by an unnamed person about his actions "towards her in a social environment."

The company said Marchant since apologized to the victim, Primark and the ABF board after acknowledgment of his "error of judgement and accepts that his actions fell below the standards expected" by the company.

ABF also noted that it continues to support the victim, and CEO George Weston explained that he is "immensely disappointed," about Marchant's conduct.

"Colleagues and others must be treated with respect and dignity. Our culture has to be, and is, bigger than any one individual," he said.

ABF Finance Director Eoin Tonge has since been made the interim CEO of Primark.

"We remain in contact with the individual who rightly raised her concerns and have offered her our support," Primark said in a press release. "We continue to encourage anyone with concerns about any individuals to share these with us."