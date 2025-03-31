Trending
March 31, 2025 / 1:46 PM

International rescue groups continue efforts in earthquake-devasted Myanmar

By Ian Stark
Rescuers walk in front of a damaged building following an earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar Saturday. More than 2,000 people have been killed and thousands injured after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country Friday according to the Myanmar government. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
March 31 (UPI) -- The nation of Myanmar continues to feel the effects of the two earthquakes that rocked several cities and left thousands dead and injured.

The World Health Organization said it needs $8 million to properly care for a health crisis in Myanmar created by the quakes that rocked the country Friday.

WHO put out a donor alert Sunday that stated it is "responding at its highest level of emergency activation," and that it has already deployed about 3.3 tons of medical supplies and its Emergency Medical Teams are in action.

It seeks $8 million that it said will allow it to "deliver life-saving trauma care, prevent disease outbreaks, and restore essential health services over the next 30 days."

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, reported that the quakes measured 7.7 and 6.4 in magnitude, and struck near the cities of Mandalay and Sagaing, but also impacted the cities Bago, Magway and Nay Pyi Taw, as well as parts of the state of Shan.

The country's government said that the current casualty number has reached 2,056, with over 3,000 more people injured.

OCHA's Humanitarian Country Team is also active in Myanmar, where it continues to assess the situation "in coordination with U.N. agencies, humanitarian partners, local authorities and community-based organizations."

OCHA further reports it is especially focused on "the needs of women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities, who are disproportionately affected in such disasters," and that U.N. agencies and humanitarian partners have already provided "an initial $15 million to support the lifesaving response and mobilized pre-positioned supplies," such as shelter materials, plus critical food, water, sanitation, and hygiene aid.

United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Marcoluigi Corsi said that beyond the help already provided, "much more will be required in the days and weeks ahead."

Myanmar is also in the midst of a four-year civil war, and the military government is reportedly conducting attacks against pro-democracy rebel groups despite the crisis caused by the quakes. As a result, the U.N. called "for unimpeded humanitarian access for humanitarian convoys, medical personnel, and assessment teams to all affected regions, regardless of location or control."

The earthquakes also impacted the neighboring country of Thailand, where authorities have opened an investigation into the collapse of a building under construction in the capital city of Bangkok. The 30-story building fell Friday and was purportedly the only structure to completely fail to survive the quakes. At least 19 deaths and 77 people were injured in the collapse.

Thai authorities have begun an investigation to conclude if or whether the collapse was due to design flaws, inadequate building materials or a breakdown in the inspections and approvals procedures. Crews continue to use dogs to find possible survivors, as well as to retrieve bodies.

Thai Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters Sunday that he has created an investigation committee and expects the results reported within seven days.

"We will definitely find the true reasons as to why this building has collapsed," he said.

