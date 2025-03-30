Advertisement
World News
March 30, 2025 / 12:21 PM

Myanmar rebels pause fighting amid clean-up after deadly earthquake

By Adam Schrader
Share with X
The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck the southeast Asian country of Myanmar last week has passed 1,600, according to Myanmar’s shadow government. Rebel officials are using elephants to help clear the roads of debris. Photo courtesy of National Unity Government/Facebook
The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck the southeast Asian country of Myanmar last week has passed 1,600, according to Myanmar’s shadow government. Rebel officials are using elephants to help clear the roads of debris. Photo courtesy of National Unity Government/Facebook

March 30 (UPI) -- Rebel officials in Myanmar put out a call to pause offensive military operations as the country starts works to start recovery efforts after a massive earthquake struck the southeast Asian country last week.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Sagaing on Friday afternoon and the area has continued to be rocked by high-magnitude aftershocks, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of Myanmar's Nation Unity Government said in a statement Sunday.

Advertisement

The NUG said that 1,614 people have died and 1,557 were injured while, another 1,376 people have been reported missing as of Sunday. The highest number of casualties were reported in Myanmar's junta-held capital Naypyidaw, as well as Sagaing, a hotspot for armed resistance that borders India.

"Rescue operations are being delayed because of a lack of manpower and equipment, and also, the chances of survival rate for the missing people are very rare," the NUG said.

Related

"Furthermore, there are many challenges in providing medical treatment to the injured people, and, as of now, only international Search and Rescue (SAR) teams have arrived."

Myanmar has been shaken by junta rule and a civil war since the country's military, known as the Tatmadaw, seized power in February 2021 just hours before the country's then-newly elected parliament was set to convene.

Advertisement

The NUG is made up primarily of elected leaders ousted in the coup and seeks to restore the country to democracy, claiming to be the country's legitimate government.

"In the military-controlled cities, civil society organizations and philanthropic organizations are working with the personal contacts in the impacted areas but there is no proper and formal coordination amongst the response organizations," the NUG said.

The NUG has issued a special directive calling on rebel forces to suspend offensive military operations amid the civil war to focus on disaster recovery.

Rebel officials said in a post on social media that elephants are being used by the NUG to help clear roads, sharing an image of officials on the backs of the large mammals.

The Myanmar Federation of Engineers and the Myanmar Earthquake Committee, two non-governmental entities focusing on tracking and responding to such disasters, said in a statement that they would conduct a "systematic inspection of the condition of the buildings that were affected by the earthquake as soon as possible."

"Due to the large scale of the work, the help of volunteer engineers is urgently needed to carry out this work," the statement said.

Chinese state media has reported that China, which has supplied the junta with weapons, has flown rescue workers into the country to aid in the disaster recovery efforts.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

2 journalists killed in Gaza as Israel steps up bombing and death toll spikes past 50K
World News // 5 days ago
2 journalists killed in Gaza as Israel steps up bombing and death toll spikes past 50K
March 24 (UPI) -- New airstrikes by Israel Defense Forces in Gaza killed at least 61 Palestinians over a 24-hour time frame including two journalists as the doll toll rises.
U.S. Navy dive team joins international recovery effort in Lithuania
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. Navy dive team joins international recovery effort in Lithuania
March 29 (UPI) -- A specialized U.S. Navy dive team and a Polish engineering team joined the search for four missing U.S. Army soldiers whose armored vehicle sank in a Lithuanian peat bog on Tuesday.
Hamas accepts cease-fire and will release 5 hostages, including an American
World News // 19 hours ago
Hamas accepts cease-fire and will release 5 hostages, including an American
March 29 (UPI) -- Hamas' leader in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, on Saturday said the terrorist group has agreed to release five hostages, including the American-Israeli Edan Alexander, as part of a 50-day cease-fire proposal.
Death toll in Myanmar earthquake tops 1,600; 18 million people impacted
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll in Myanmar earthquake tops 1,600; 18 million people impacted
March 29 (UPI) -- The death toll from a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar rose to more than 1,600 people on Saturday, one day after the quake, which was also felt in neighboring Thailand and China.
Protests to support jailed Istanbul mayor attract 2 million people
World News // 22 hours ago
Protests to support jailed Istanbul mayor attract 2 million people
March 29 (UPI) -- More than two million supporters of jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu took to the city's streets in protest demanding his release after being arrested on corruption charges.
Earthquake kills more than 150 in Myanmar, Thailand
World News // 2 days ago
Earthquake kills more than 150 in Myanmar, Thailand
March 28 (UPI) -- At least 154 people died in a powerful, 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday and caused widespread damage in neighboring Thailand and southwestern China.
Engineers seek to extract Army vehicle submerged in Lithuanian forest, search for 4 troops
World News // 1 day ago
Engineers seek to extract Army vehicle submerged in Lithuanian forest, search for 4 troops
March 28 (UPI) -- Lithuania's President visited the site Friday where a M88 Hercules military vehicle was found submerged in a muddy forest bog, but four U.S. troops remain missing as crews work to get the vehicle out.
Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs for first time since November cease-fire
World News // 1 day ago
Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs for first time since November cease-fire
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 28 (UPI) -- Israel carried out an airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs Friday in a first such attack since the Nov. 27 cease-fire agreement that ended the war with Israel.
U.S. sanctions alleged Hezbollah sanctions evasion team
World News // 2 days ago
U.S. sanctions alleged Hezbollah sanctions evasion team
March 28 (UPI) -- Five people and 3 companies were sanctioned Friday by the U.S. Treasury Department for alleged involvement in a sanctions evasion network.
Analysis: Hanwha Aerospace's rights offering halted by financial regulator
World News // 2 days ago
Analysis: Hanwha Aerospace's rights offering halted by financial regulator
March 28 (UPI) -- Top executives of South Korea's defense giant Hanwha Aerospace sought to calm angry investors at Tuesday's shareholders' meeting in Seoul.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce
U.S. Navy dive team joins international recovery effort in Lithuania
U.S. Navy dive team joins international recovery effort in Lithuania
Protesters stage 200+ 'Tesla Takedown' demonstrations globally
Protesters stage 200+ 'Tesla Takedown' demonstrations globally
Hamas accepts cease-fire and will release 5 hostages, including an American
Hamas accepts cease-fire and will release 5 hostages, including an American
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement