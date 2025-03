Britain's King Charles III attends a Parliamentary reception hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and partner Jodie Jaydon at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, in 2024. He was briefly hospitalized on Thursday due to side effects from his cancer treatment. File Photo by Lukas Coch/EPA-EFE

March 28 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III experienced side effects from his cancer treatment and was briefly hospitalized on Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced. After being discharged later Thursday, the King, 76, returned to Clarence House where he resumed his work, but canceled Friday events based on medical advice, the BBC reported.

Buckingham Palace first announced the King's cancer diagnosis last year, but he has tried to prevent his illness from standing in the way of his official duties.

In recent weeks, he has traveled to northern Ireland, hosted U.S. President Donald Trump for a diplomatic meeting in London, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a show of support in Kyiv's war against Russia and attended the Commonwealth Day service.

Despite his brief hospitalization on Thursday, the King is expected to resume his full schedule of sutures next week, Buckingham Palace said.