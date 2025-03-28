1 of 3 | Russian President Vladimir Putin said it would be a “profound mistake” to dismiss American interest in taking control of Greenland, but added it is of no concern to his country. File Pool Photo by Vyacheslav Prokofyev/EPA-EFE

March 28 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said it would be a "profound mistake" to dismiss American interest in taking control of Greenland, but added it is of no concern to his country. Putin made the remarks while delivering a speech in the Russian port city of Murmansk, the largest municipality in the world north of the Arctic Circle. Advertisement

"In short, America's plans in relation to Greenland are serious. These plans have deep historical roots. And it's clear that the U.S. will continue to systematically pursue its geo-strategic, military-political and economic interests in the Аrctic," Putin said during the forum meant to promote Russian development in the Arctic.

Trump has repeatedly said the United States should annex the autonomous Danish territory. Putin's comments came as American officials including Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance were set to arrive in Greenland on Friday in an altered itnerary that would see them visit a U.S. Space Force base following pushback to plans for the second lady to attend a dogsled race.

"As for Greenland this is a matter for two specific countries. It has nothing to do with us," Putin said during the Murmansk speech.

The Russian president's address also came as the United States on Thursday rejected a Putin proposal that would see the United Nations set up a temporary government in Ukraine while that country holds elections.

"We could discuss the possibility of [the] introduction of temporary governance in Ukraine," Putin told reporters, adding it wasn't unprecedented for the United Nations to do so.

The White House later dismissed the proposal.

Trump earlier this week accused Russia and Putin of "dragging their feet" on peace talks with Ukraine.

Putin floated the idea while at the same conference in Murmansk, calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's term unlawful. Ukraine has not held elections as scheduled because of Russia's ongoing war in the country.

Zelensky's term officially expired last year. The Ukrainian leader's popularity remains high. A poll conducted in the month that country earlier this month found 69% of Ukrainians "trust" Zelensky's leadership, up from 67% in February.

Ukrainian officials have not responded to Putin's governance plan. The Russian president said the plan was only an idea and not a requirement for peace talks to move forward.