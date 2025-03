Emergency services on Dam Square that was cordoned off for a trauma helicopter in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on Thursday. At least five people were injured in the stabbing incident in Sint Nicolaasstraat, Dutch police said. A suspect has been arrested. Photo by Simon Lenskens/EPA-EFE

March 28 (UPI) -- Five people, including two Americans, were injured in a stabbing spree in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam, authorities said. The stabbing was reported to police shortly before 3:30 p.m. local time Thursday, with officers arriving at the scene to find five people injured throughout St. Nicolaasstraat in central Amsterdam. Advertisement

The unidentified suspect was apprehended with the help of bystanders on the nearby street of Gravenstraat, police said.

Unverified video widely circulated online shows the suspect on the ground being kneeled upon by a civilian. Police said the suspect sustained a leg injury and was transported to the hospital.

"The motive behind the attack is currently unclear and under investigation," Netherlands Police said a statement.

"Police are considering the possibility that the suspect may have randomly targeted victims, but the exact motive remains unknown."

The victims have been identified as a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, both Americans; a 26-year-old Polish man; a 73-year-old Belgian woman; and a 19-year-old woman from Amsterdam.

Their conditions were unknown.

"The police investigation is in full swing and is currently the highest priority," Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said. "We hope to gain clarity soon about the background of this horrific stabbing incident. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and loved one."

