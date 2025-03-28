Trending
March 28, 2025 / 9:08 AM

UPS rolls out new tariff and import fees tracking tool for international buyers

By Doug Cunningham
UPS began offering a new tracking tool this week that will allow consumers to see the impact of tariffs, duties, taxes and other fees imposed on goods shipped around the world. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
March 28 (UPI) -- UPS began offering a new tracking tool this week that will allow consumers to see the impact of tariffs, duties, taxes and other fees imposed on goods shipped around the world.

It's called UPS Global Checkout and according to UPS, it guarantees upfront the amount online shoppers pay in tariffs, duties, taxes and other fees so there are no surprise added costs.

"With updates in near real-time, the service adjusts to policy changes, international tax laws, duties and tariffs, helping to avoid surprise costs and offering a positive delivery experience," UPS said in a statement.

The new tool is available in 43 origin countries and 200 global destinations.

"With UPS Global Checkout, we're making international shopping around the world as easy as buying in-store," said UPS executive Kate Gutmann. "Online shoppers can now enjoy full transparency and peace of mind with no surprises, knowing what they pay at checkout is the total cost for a cross-border purchase."

The trade war sparked by high Trump administration tariffs, including on close U.S. allies, appears to be escalating. They will add costs to a range of products and commodities purchased both by U.S. consumers and U.S. companies, increasing costs for U.S. consumers buying imported goods and material.

Thursday Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the punitive tariffs a "direct attack" on Canada and its workers.

Carney said during a press conference that despite many years of close alliance Trump's hostile actions toward Canada, including threats to "annex" the country, are severing those relations.

"We have to look out for ourselves and we have to look for each other and work together, for each other," Carney said.

Additional 25% tariffs on motor vehicles and parts take effect Tuesday.

Auto manufacturing is an interconnected, global industry so the tariffs are creating turmoil and will add thousands of dollars to the price of new cars and trucks in the United States.

Economists say tariffs will trigger higher prices for consumers, job losses and a slowing of business.

The UPS tracking tool will provide some clarity on how much extra cost is being added to internationally traded goods.

Using the tool, UPS said all buyers can see guaranteed total landed cost before purchases are completed.

A poll of American and British consumers cited by UPS found that 41% "were deterred from buying from an international e-commerce site if the amount of duties and taxes was not crystal clear at checkout."

