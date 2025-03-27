Prosecutors request 18-month suspended sentence in Gerard Depardieu sexual assault trial

Prosecutors in the sexual assault trial of actor Gerard Depardieu Thursday requested an 18-month suspended prison sentence and a $21,000 fine. The Paris Prosecutor's Office also requested the court to order psychological treatment for Depardieu and put him on a sex offenders list. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in the sexual assault trial of actor Gerard Depardieu Thursday requested an 18-month suspended prison sentence and a $21,000 fine. The Paris Prosecutor's Office also requested the court to order psychological treatment for Depardieu and put him on a sex offenders list. Advertisement

The sexual assault allegations come from two women who said Depardieu allegedly assaulted them in 2021 while on the set of the film The Green Shutters.

The women said the actor physically groped them while making lewd inappropriate comments.

Depardieu, 76, denied the assaults and said as an old man he was "not into groping" and claimed the women misinterpreted the actions.

The trial this week is the first time Depardieu has appeared in court to answer sexual assault charges. More than 20 allegations against him have been made public.

Depardieu could face a second sexual assault trial within months on allegations from Charlotte Arnould that he allegedly raped her in 2018.

Depardieu denies the rape allegation.

He could face a maximum of up to five years incarceration and an $81,000 fine for the current charges.

Attorney Carine Durrieu-Deibolt represents one of Depardieu's alleged victims known only as Amelie.

"What is in common between all these affairs, is silence," Durrieu-Deibolt said during final arguments in court.

Referring to years of accusations about Depardieu's alleged actions against subordinates, she said, "For decades, with regards to Gerard Depardieu, everyone knew."

She alleged women victimized by Depardieu feared losing jobs or otherwise having their careers damaged if they spoke out about his alleged actions.

Depardieu, an Oscar-nominated actor, was ordered to face the criminal sexual assault trial in April. One of the women who filed the complaint said Depardieu's bodyguards had to pull him off her during the alleged sexual assault.