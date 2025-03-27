Trending
Carbon monoxide killed 3 American tourists found unconscious in Belize

By Doug Cunningham
The Belize National Forensics Science Service executive director, Gian Cho, said Thursday carbon monoxide poisoning killed three American women found dead while at vacation resort in February. Image by Simaah from Pixabay
March 27 (UPI) -- The Belize National Forensics Science Service executive director, Gian Cho, said Thursday that carbon monoxide poisoning killed three American women found dead while at a vacation resort there in February.

He commented after a toxicology report from the service found cause of death was "fatal exposure to carbon monoxide poisoning."

Kaoutar Naqqad, Imane Mallah and Wafae El-Arar, all in their 20s and from Massachusetts, were found unconscious in their Royal Kahal Beach Resort rooms.

In a joint statement, their families said, "While we remain shattered by the loss of these three bright lights in our world, we are incredibly heartened by the results of this investigation and grateful to those who completed it in a thorough and independent manner."

Belize police initially suggested drugs were to blame for the deaths.

They added, "We have said since the beginning of this investigation that their deaths were suspicious and raised concerns about initial reports in the news media. While today's official finding puts to rest those initial reports, we hope this will give authorities in law enforcement pause before they make similar suggestions during future investigations."

Alcohol and gummies were in the room when the women were found, but test results showed no drugs in their bodies.

The families said in their joint statement, "Our families ask for continued prayers, patience and privacy as we navigate this unimaginable loss. May their beautiful souls rest in eternal peace. We will forever love and miss you, Kaoutar, Imane and Wafae."

The Belize toxicology report found the women had carbon monoxide carboxyhemoglobin levels of more than 60%. A fatal level is 40%.

The families are still waiting for findings of an independent and separate review by Massachusetts state authorities.

