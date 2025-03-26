U.S. Army searching for 4 missing soldiers in eastern Lithuania

The U.S. Army is searching for four missing soldiers and their tracked vehicle after they went missing during a tactical military exercise late Tuesday afternoon in Lithuania. Photo by the U.S. Department of Defense

March 26 (UPI) -- Four U.S. Army soldiers are missing and search-and-recovery efforts are underway near Pabrade, Lithuania, U.S. Army officials announced Wednesday. The missing soldiers are with the 1st Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division and were participating in a tactical training exercise when they went missing from the training area near Pabrade, U.S. Army officials said in a news release.

Personnel with the U.S. Army, Lithuanian Armed Forces, Lithuanian law enforcement and others are conducting the search-and-rescue operation for the four unnamed soldiers.

"I would like to thank the Lithuanian Armed Forces and first responders who quickly came to our aid in our search operations," V Corps commander Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza said.

"It's this kind of teamwork and support that exemplifies the importance of our partnership and our humanity regardless of what flags we wear on our shoulders," Costanza said.

The four soldiers are based in Fort Stewart in Georgia and were reported missing on Tuesday. The soldiers' vehicle also is missing.

Lithuanian Armed Forces officials received notification of the four missing soldiers and a tracked vehicle at 4:45 p.m. local time Tuesday during the training exercise at the General Silvestra Zukauskas Training Area in Pabrade.

The search and rescue mission to locate the missing soldiers and their tracked vehicle includes helicopters of the Lithuanian Air Forces and State Border Guard and is led by the Lithuanian Armed Forces with help from the local Fire and Rescue Department and other institutions.

A potential accident site has been determined and is the focus of the search for the missing soldiers and vehicle.

Pabrade is located in eastern Lithuania near its border with Belarus and about 30 miles northeast of the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.