Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 26, 2025 / 2:06 PM

U.S. Army searching for 4 missing soldiers in eastern Lithuania

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
The U.S. Army is searching for four missing soldiers and their tracked vehicle after they went missing during a tactical military exercise late Tuesday afternoon in Lithuania. Photo by the U.S. Department of Defense
The U.S. Army is searching for four missing soldiers and their tracked vehicle after they went missing during a tactical military exercise late Tuesday afternoon in Lithuania. Photo by the U.S. Department of Defense

March 26 (UPI) -- Four U.S. Army soldiers are missing and search-and-recovery efforts are underway near Pabrade, Lithuania, U.S. Army officials announced Wednesday.

The missing soldiers are with the 1st Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division and were participating in a tactical training exercise when they went missing from the training area near Pabrade, U.S. Army officials said in a news release.

Advertisement

Personnel with the U.S. Army, Lithuanian Armed Forces, Lithuanian law enforcement and others are conducting the search-and-rescue operation for the four unnamed soldiers.

"I would like to thank the Lithuanian Armed Forces and first responders who quickly came to our aid in our search operations," V Corps commander Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza said.

Related

"It's this kind of teamwork and support that exemplifies the importance of our partnership and our humanity regardless of what flags we wear on our shoulders," Costanza said.

The four soldiers are based in Fort Stewart in Georgia and were reported missing on Tuesday. The soldiers' vehicle also is missing.

Lithuanian Armed Forces officials received notification of the four missing soldiers and a tracked vehicle at 4:45 p.m. local time Tuesday during the training exercise at the General Silvestra Zukauskas Training Area in Pabrade.

Advertisement

The search and rescue mission to locate the missing soldiers and their tracked vehicle includes helicopters of the Lithuanian Air Forces and State Border Guard and is led by the Lithuanian Armed Forces with help from the local Fire and Rescue Department and other institutions.

A potential accident site has been determined and is the focus of the search for the missing soldiers and vehicle.

Pabrade is located in eastern Lithuania near its border with Belarus and about 30 miles northeast of the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.

Latest Headlines

U.S. marks 50th anniversary of Biological Weapons Convention
World News // 26 minutes ago
U.S. marks 50th anniversary of Biological Weapons Convention
March 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department Wednesday commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Biological Weapons Convention, an agreement implemented in 1975 to stop the development and use of the toxins.
Japan accepts 2 people injured in Gaza for medical treatment
World News // 3 hours ago
Japan accepts 2 people injured in Gaza for medical treatment
March 26 (UPI) -- Japan accepted 2 Palestinians injured in the Gaza war for medical treatment Wednesday. It's the first time since the current Gaza war started in 2023 that people injured there have gotten treatment in Japan.
Britain makes billions in extra welfare cuts amid slower economic growth
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain makes billions in extra welfare cuts amid slower economic growth
March 26 (UPI) -- The British finance minister announced Wednesday billions in welfare budget cuts to fill a shortfall with stalled growth and higher borrowing costs since the government's first spending plan.
Prince Harry resigns from charity he co-founded amid internal dispute
World News // 4 hours ago
Prince Harry resigns from charity he co-founded amid internal dispute
March 26 (UPI) -- Prince Harry has resigned from Sentebale, an African charity he co-founded, siding with the board of trustees in a dispute with the chairman of the board.
Thousands of Palestinians protest Hamas in Gaza in rare demonstration
World News // 16 hours ago
Thousands of Palestinians protest Hamas in Gaza in rare demonstration
March 25 (UPI) -- Thousands of Palestinians protested Hamas "terrorists" on Tuesday in a rare demonstration in Gaza, as they demanded "an end to the war" and the release of Israeli hostages.
Vice President JD Vance to travel to Greenland with second lady, U.S. delegation
World News // 5 hours ago
Vice President JD Vance to travel to Greenland with second lady, U.S. delegation
March 26 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance will travel to Greenland later this week, joining his wife Usha Vance and a U.S. delegation for a trip that has been pared back to one day following protests from Nuuk and Copenhagen.
Trump: Russia, Putin may be 'dragging their feet' on Ukraine peace agreement
World News // 7 hours ago
Trump: Russia, Putin may be 'dragging their feet' on Ukraine peace agreement
March 26 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said he thinks Russia could be deliberately frustrating his efforts to broker an agreement to end the fighting in Ukraine.
South Korea's 'worst-ever' wildfires leave at least 24 dead and thousands displaced
World News // 8 hours ago
South Korea's 'worst-ever' wildfires leave at least 24 dead and thousands displaced
SEOUL, March 26 (UPI) -- The death toll from multiple wildfires tearing through the southeastern region of South Korea rose to 24 on Wednesday, officials said, with more than 27,000 residents evacuated and historical treasures destroyed.
Japan's Osaka High Court rules country's same-sex marriage ban 'unconstitutional'
World News // 15 hours ago
Japan's Osaka High Court rules country's same-sex marriage ban 'unconstitutional'
March 25 (UPI) -- Japan's Osaka High Court ruled Tuesday that the country's ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, following similar rulings in the high courts of Sapparo, Tokyo, Fukuoka and Nagoya.
Black Sea peace agreements ensure open shipping for U.S., Russia interests
World News // 1 day ago
Black Sea peace agreements ensure open shipping for U.S., Russia interests
March 25 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has announced that the U.S. has come to agreements with both Ukraine and Russia about the maintenance of peace and shipping in the Black Sea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-NFL player has nearly 200 pit bulls seized in biggest known U.S. dog-fighting seizure
Ex-NFL player has nearly 200 pit bulls seized in biggest known U.S. dog-fighting seizure
Trump signs executive order to make sweeping changes to U.S. election system
Trump signs executive order to make sweeping changes to U.S. election system
Korean Air, Boeing, GE Aerospace agree to $32.7B commercial air deal
Korean Air, Boeing, GE Aerospace agree to $32.7B commercial air deal
Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve appointed senior military assistant to Defense secretary
Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve appointed senior military assistant to Defense secretary
Thousands of Palestinians protest Hamas in Gaza in rare demonstration
Thousands of Palestinians protest Hamas in Gaza in rare demonstration
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement