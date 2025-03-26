Trending
March 26, 2025 / 5:35 PM

French President Macron pledges $2.15B for Ukraine defense

By Mike Heuer
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Wednesday ahead of a summit meeting on peace and security in Ukraine on Thursday. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
1 of 3 | French President Emmanuel Macron, left, greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Wednesday ahead of a summit meeting on peace and security in Ukraine on Thursday. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged the equivalent of $2.15 billion in U.S. dollars to support Ukraine's defense against Russia.

The aid package includes funding for anti-tank missiles, surface-to-air missiles and drones to help protect Ukraine against Russian air and ground attacks, France 24 reported.

Zelensky arrived in Paris on Wednesday to discuss the war between Ukraine and Russia ahead of Thursday's scheduled meeting in Paris with representatives of Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, France, Ukraine and other nations dubbed the "coalition of the willing," the Kyiv Independent reported.

The coalition consists of about 30 nations that have expressed interest in helping Ukraine and are to gather at the Elysee Palace in Paris to discuss how they might help maintain Ukrainian security while working to end the war that started when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The coalition of respective national leaders will discuss military support for Ukraine and strengthening its military while potentially deploying a peacekeeping force to Ukraine to enforce a possible cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine, Le Monde reported.

With the United Kingdom and France participating in the coalition supporting Ukraine, Europe's two nuclear powers are among those pledging to support Ukraine and potentially deploying troops to maintain a peace if a cease-fire is arranged between Ukraine and Russia.

Macron on Wednesday suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin has a "desire for war" and said the coalition meeting Thursday will need to determine how it could ensure Ukraine's security against Russian aggression.

Zelensky also might travel to the United States next week to sign an economic deal that could require President Donald Trump to increase sanctions on Russia if necessary to enforce a cease-fire.

Zelensky on Wednesday told media U.S. special envoy Steven Witkoff and other U.S. officials of being influenced by "Russian narratives" while promoting a cease-fire deal between Russia and Ukraine.

The United States on Tuesday reached separate agreements with Ukraine and Russia to cease attacks on the Black Sea and against energy targets in Ukraine and Russia.

Russian officials have said the agreements won't go into effect unless sanctions against some Russian banks end.

