March 26, 2025 / 11:07 AM

Prince Harry resigns from charity he co-founded amid internal dispute

By Doug Cunningham
Prince Harry has resigned from Sentebale, an African charity he co-founded, siding with the board of trustees in a dispute with the chairman of the board. The board chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, was asked by the board to resign but has sued the board to retain her position instead. File photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
March 26 (UPI) -- Prince Harry resigned from Sentebale, an African charity he co-founded, siding with the board of trustees in a dispute with the chairman of the board.

Sentebale was created in 2006 in honor of Princess Diana to help HIV and Aids patients in southern Africa.

"It is devastating that the relationship between the charity's trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation," Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho said in a joint statement.

The board chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, was asked by the board to resign but has sued the board to retain her position instead.

Chandauka alleged abuse of power, bullying, sexism and racism by the board. She has reported them to the British Charity Commission.

She said the Charity board had issued an emergency injunction to stop the trustees from removing her.

The two princes said in their joint statement they resigned "in solidarity with the board of trustees" and with "heavy hearts."

A Sentebale spokesperson said the charity had not officially received resignations from either prince.

"There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct," Chandauka said in a statement.

She said everything she does at Sentebale is in pursuit of "the integrity of the organization, its mission, and the young people we serve."

She added that her actions are guided by the principles of "fairness and equitable treatment for all."

Chandauka cast herself as "a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir -- and the cover-up that ensued."

