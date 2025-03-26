Trending
March 26, 2025 / 11:55 AM

Japan accepts 2 people injured in Gaza for medical treatment

By Doug Cunningham
Japan accepted 2 Palestinians injured in the Gaza war for medical treatment Wednesday. Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters Japan will help in urgent humanitarian aid efforts as well as the reconstruction of Gaza. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Japan accepted 2 Palestinians injured in the Gaza war for medical treatment Wednesday. Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters Japan will help in urgent humanitarian aid efforts as well as the reconstruction of Gaza. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

March 26 (UPI) -- Japan accepted two Palestinians injured during the war in for medical treatment Wednesday.

It is the first time since the current Gaza war started in 2023 that people injured there have gotten treatment in Japan.

Arranged through the World health Organization, two women hospitalized in Egypt will be transferred to Japanese care. The first was expected to arrive Wednesday and the second will arrive within days.

"Japan will play proactive roles, not only in urgent humanitarian aid efforts like this but also in supporting the mid- and long-term reconstruction" of Gaza, Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters.

Japan has no plans to accept large numbers of Gaza patients, according to the defense ministry.

"This is part of medical assistance in response to the serious humanitarian situation in Gaza and the request from the World Health Organization," Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. "This effort was made in cooperation of the Government of Egypt. Those Palestinians are supposed to return to their original place after the treatment and not intended to settle down in Japan."

The ministry added that Japan will "continue to engage with the international efforts regarding improvement of humanitarian situations, reconstruction and governance of Gaza, and will redouble its diplomatic efforts towards achieving a two-state solution and establishing long-term peace and stability in the region."

In February Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told parliament medical treatment for people hurt in Gaza is being offered.

The two patients Japan has accepted are being treated in Japan because their conditions are expected to improve by having their treatment done there.

