U.S. marks 50th anniversary of Biological Weapons Convention

March 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department Wednesday commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Biological Weapons Convention, an agreement implemented in 1975 to stop the development and use of the toxins.
"The United States remains firmly committed to the BWC and the international norm against use of biological weapons," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. "We unilaterally renounced biological weapons in 1969, before the BWC was negotiated, and over the past 50 years, we have remained a steadfast leader in and supporter of the BWC."