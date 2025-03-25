Trending
World News
March 25, 2025 / 11:44 PM

Japan's Osaka High Court rules country's same-sex marriage ban 'unconstitutional'

By Sheri Walsh
Japan's Osaka High Court ruled Tuesday that the country’s ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional. The court's ruling is the fifth decision to call Japan's same-sex marriage ban a violation of the country's constitution. It comes after similar rulings in the high courts of Tokyo, Sapporo, Fukuoka and Nagoya. File Photo by Jiji Press Japan/EPA-EFE
March 25 (UPI) -- Japan's Osaka High Court ruled Tuesday that the country's ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional.

The court's ruling is the fifth decision to call Japan's same-sex marriage ban a violation of the country's constitution following similar rulings in the high courts of Sapporo, Tokyo, Fukuoka and Nagoya.

Presiding Judge Kumiko Honda of the Osaka High Court ruled Tuesday in favor of three same-sex couples who filed a lawsuit against the government, seeking 6 million yen -- or $39,900 -- in compensation.

While Honda dismissed the couples' appeal for compensation, he reversed Osaka District Court's prior ruling that Japan's Civil Code and Family Register Act limit marriage to heterosexual couples.

Honda ruled Tuesday that a ban of same-sex marriage violates the right to equality in Article 14 of the Constitution of Japan, which states: "All of the people are equal under the law and there shall be no discrimination in political, economic or social relations because of race, creed, sex, social status or family origin."

The court also ruled that the marriage ban violates Article 24, which states laws involving family "shall be enacted from the standpoint of individual dignity and the essential equality of the sexes."

While the Osaka District Court based its decision on protecting the relationships of men and women to bring children into the world, the plaintiffs argued "there are heterosexual couples who don't intend to have children."

Japan is currently the only International Group of Seven country that does not recognize same-sex marriage. Other G7 countries have encouraged Japan to fight discrimination and uphold protections for sexual and gender minorities.

Some local governments in Japan have granted "partnership certificates" to same-sex couples, but those do not provide the same married rights of spousal visits, parental recognition or inheritance.

"What should be questioned is the rationality in excluding same-sex couples from the marriage system," the plaintiffs argued. "Legalizing gay marriage would make more people happy, while it would make no one unhappy."

