Black Sea peace agreements ensure open shipping for U.S., Russia interests

March 25 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has announced that the United States has come to agreements with both Ukraine and Russia about the maintenance of peace and shipping in the Black Sea. The sea is a crucial body of water for both the United States and Russia, and the White House said Tuesday that, "In line with presidential-level discussions between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky," and then in a separate declaration, "In line with presidential-level discussions" between President Trump "and Russian President Vladimir Putin," a cessation in military action in the Black Sea is now reportedly in effect. Advertisement

The agreements state for Russia and Ukraine, that in accordance with the United States, both countries "have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes."

On behalf of Ukraine, the United States will help "achieve the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children," while a ban on "strikes against energy facilities" now exists for both countries.

The United States has also promised to help Russia restore its "access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions," and will "continue working toward achieving a durable and lasting peace" for both countries.

Despite the firm tone of the White House's declarations, it remains unclear where both Ukraine and Russia stand.

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov posted to X Tuesday that "For the effective implementation of the arrangements, it is important to hold additional technical consultations as soon as possible to agree on all the details and technical aspects of the implementation, monitoring and control of the arrangements."

Russia has yet to offer a statement about the announced agreements.