Han Jong-hee, co-CEO of Samsung Electronics died after experiencing cardiac arrest. Pool Photo by SeongJoon Cho/EPA-EFE

March 25 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-Hee died after experiencing cardiac arrest Tuesday, according to a company spokesperson. He was 63 years old. A company press release announced a change of Chief Executive Officers Tuesday, and that co-CEO Young-Hyun Jun is now the sole CEO "due to death of Jong-hee Han." Advertisement

Han served as the head of Samsng's digital appliances division and device experience unit.

An internal message obtained by CNN at Samsung stated he helped the company grow despite a "challenging business environment" and played a central role in the company's LED TV arm.

Han graduated from Inha University in South Korea in 1988 with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering, then began his Samsung career in 2011 as the head of the company's product research and development team and its visual display business and rose through the company ranks to Vice Chairman and CEO in 2022, also serving as the head of its digital appliances business, a company biography said.