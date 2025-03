Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that details of talks between U.S. and Russian officals in Saudi Arabia, including discusiions of a potential cease-fire in Ukraine would not be released after a joint statement was expected early Tuesday morning. File Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

March 25 (UPI) -- Details of talks between the U.S. and Russia about the war in Ukraine will not be released, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday. The two nations met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Monday, and a joint statement was expected to be released at 4 a.m. EDT Tuesday but never materialized. Advertisement

Peskov explained "the content of these talks will not be made public for sure. This is something that should not be expected," and that "reports made [by the delegations] to their capitals are being analyzed, and only later it will be possible to speak of any understanding."

"There is understanding that contacts will continue, but there are no specifics yet," Peskov said. "It will be agreed upon.

Russian negotiator Grigory Karasin also spoke with TASS Tuesday, and expressed that the meetings held Monday "was an intense dialogue, not easy, but very useful for us and the Americans."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted to social media Monday the "U.S. team" spoke with "representatives of Russia. After that, another meeting took place between the Ukrainian and American teams. I'm expecting a new report soon."