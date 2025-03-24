Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 24, 2025 / 10:08 AM

China courts American, European multinationals amid growing global trade tensions

By Paul Godfrey
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng welcomes Apple CEO Tim Cook to the China Development Forum in Beijing on Sunday. Apple was one of seven major U.S. international corporations that attended the two-day conference. Photo by Liu Bin/XINHUA/EPA-EFE
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng welcomes Apple CEO Tim Cook to the China Development Forum in Beijing on Sunday. Apple was one of seven major U.S. international corporations that attended the two-day conference. Photo by Liu Bin/XINHUA/EPA-EFE

March 24 (UPI) -- China reassured executives from American and European firms, including Apple, Qualcomm, Mastercard, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, that the world's second-largest economy is open for business amid a looming tariffs threat to its export-dependent economy.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng told CEOs Tim Cook, Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon and Pascal Soriot of AstraZeneca, along with U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., attending a two-day conference in Beijing on Sunday that the country was looking for more foreign investment from international companies as it continues to open its economy.

Advertisement

"China remains committed to expanding high-level opening-up of its market, improving the business environment and welcoming more multinational companies to deepen their investment in China," said He, who stressed that China especially wanted to build deeper economic and trade relationships with United States and other multinational firms.

Overseas investment into China has been hit as its economic expansion transitions to more normal levels from the stratospheric gross domestic product growth seen in the two decades before the financial crisis amid a failure to get Chinese consumers to open their pocketbooks and a massive real estate bubble that burst in 2023.

Advertisement

Earlier, at the opening of the China Development Forum, Premier Li Qiang urged countries not to succumb to "growing economic fragmentation," open their markets instead, and called on business leaders to be "staunch defenders and promoters of globalization."

Trade relations with the United States have been hit hard after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Chinese imports to 20% on March 4 in an effort to redress what he believes is the deeply unfair issue of a decades-old trade deficit that hit $295.4 billion in 2024, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures.

China retaliated earlier this month with tariffs of between 10% and 15% on 740 categories of U.S. goods, mainly farm products. The White House is expected to unveil "reciprocal tariffs" on numerous trading partners, with next month's move -- designed to bring manufacturing back to America -- having the potential to push the tariffs on China even higher.

Li said that while China was prepared for economic shocks that came out of the blue, he cautioned that "decoupling and breaking supply chains would only deepen crises."

He added that China was committed to making it easier for foreign investors to access a number of different sectors, calling for "win-win" U.S.-China cooperation given the "extensive common interests and broad space of cooperation" the two countries shared.

Advertisement

"If the world returns to the law of the jungle, it will be a step backward in history and a tragedy for humanity. "We have prepared for possible unexpected shocks, which, of course, mainly come from external sources. Where necessary, the Chinese government will introduce new policies to ensure the smooth operation of the Chinese economy," Li said.

Daines, a close confidante of Trump, met with Li on Sunday for talks he described as a "first step" toward setting up a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a post on his account on X, Daines thanked Li for meeting with the CEOs of seven big U.S. companies and hearing how committed they were to their decades-long operations in China, but also about the current challenges they faced.

Daines also conveyed a message from Trump reiterating his call for Beijing to take decisive steps to "stop the flow of fentanyl precursors and end their devastating impact on the American people."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Wildfires continue to burn across Japan
World News // 1 hour ago
Wildfires continue to burn across Japan
March 24 (UPI) -- Local governments in two Japanese prefectures ordered the evacuation of nearly 2,800 people Monday where wildfires continue to burn.
At least 4 dead, 13 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
At least 4 dead, 13 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine
March 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces killed at least four people and injured 13 in an overnight aerial assault targeting seven regions, using airstrikes, artillery and more than 270 drones.
South Korean court reinstates impeached Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as acting president
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korean court reinstates impeached Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as acting president
SEOUL, March 24 (UPI) -- South Korea's Constitutional Court dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday, reinstating the 75-year-old as acting president while continuing to deliberate on impeached leader Yoon Suk Yeol.
Turkish court formally arrests Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, sparking protests
World News // 8 hours ago
Turkish court formally arrests Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, sparking protests
March 24 (UPI) -- A Turkish court formally jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main political opponent, prompting thousands Sunday night to take to the streets across the country in protest.
Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital kills Hamas leader, aide
World News // 14 hours ago
Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital kills Hamas leader, aide
March 23 (UPI) -- A senior Hamas official and a high ranking aide were killed by an Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza on Sunday evening, officials reported.
Canadian PM Mark Carney calls for snap elections 'to deal with' Trump
World News // 18 hours ago
Canadian PM Mark Carney calls for snap elections 'to deal with' Trump
March 23 (UPI) -- Mark Carney, the recently appointed prime minister of Canada, called for snap federal elections Sunday to bolster his government's mandate in responding to U.S. President Donald Trump and his tariffs.
Pope Francis makes first public appearance, leaves hospital
World News // 22 hours ago
Pope Francis makes first public appearance, leaves hospital
March 23 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since being admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital for medical care last month.
Gaza death toll passes 50,000 as Israel expands fighting
World News // 22 hours ago
Gaza death toll passes 50,000 as Israel expands fighting
March 23 (UPI) -- The death toll in Gaza has passed the 50,000 mark as Israel expanded its fighting in the Palestinian enclave on Sunday.
Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in 2 waves as response to rocket attack on Metula
World News // 1 day ago
Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in 2 waves as response to rocket attack on Metula
March 22 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday launched two waves of airstrikes against Hezbollah in the morning and night in response to a rocket attack on Metula, with Lebanese media reporting at least seven people killed.
Israeli officials work on Gaza voluntary migration plan
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli officials work on Gaza voluntary migration plan
March 22 (UPI) -- Israeli officials on Saturday proposed creating an ad-hoc body to enable the voluntary migration of Palestinians from Gaza through Israel and on to other nations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
Son of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner dies from illness contracted during family vacation
Son of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner dies from illness contracted during family vacation
Mia Love, first Black GOP woman in Congress, has died
Mia Love, first Black GOP woman in Congress, has died
U.S. dispatches second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea
U.S. dispatches second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea
Man, three teens arrested for New Mexico mass shooting
Man, three teens arrested for New Mexico mass shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement