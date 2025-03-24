Advertisement
March 24, 2025 / 8:33 AM

At least 4 dead, 13 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine

By Paul Godfrey
Ukrainian firefighters work to bring a blaze under control at a house destroyed early Monday in a Russian airstrike in the town of Rodynske, in Donetsk. No one was hurt in the attack but at least four people were killed and 13 injured in other strikes in the province and elsewhere across Ukraine. Photo courtesy State Emergency Service of Ukraine/X
March 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces killed at least four people and injured 13 in an overnight aerial assault targeting seven regions, using airstrikes, artillery and more than 270 drones.

One person was killed in the front-line city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk province and a second in Donetsk, the regional capital, and two others were injured, Gov. Vadym Filashkin said in a social media update early Monday.

The Sumy regional military administration said two people were killed and one person was injured in Myropil, east of Sumy, close to the border with Russia's Belgorod province, in a Russian airstrike. The village was also hit by drones, destroying a house and damaging a school.

In Kharkiv province, a drone strike on a village 25 miles east of Kharkiv injured a pregnant 25-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both sustaining wounds. A separate drone strike injured a third man.

In part-Russian-occupied Kherson province, Russian forces injured four people by striking critical state and social infrastructure, including residential areas, Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said. The attack damaged a high-rise building, 25 private houses, a gas pipeline, a garage and several cars.

Russian forces also injured a woman in an attack on Zaporizhzhia, one of almost 450 air and drone strikes on 13 communities across the partially occupied province, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration said in a social media post.

In Dnipro province, shelling and drone strikes on Marhanetska near Nikopol injured a 35-year-old man and damaged a medical facility, a kindergarten, an administrative building, an industrial enterprise, three apartment buildings and a car, Gov. Serhii Lysak said on his official Telegram account.

In the Kyiv capital region, flying shrapnel injured a 37-year-old man.

The attacks came as the United States spearheaded efforts to broker a cease-fire between cease-fire Russia and Ukraine in separate talks with both parties in Saudi Arabia that got underway Sunday with negotiations with the Russian delegation.

Ukraine agreed to an unconditional U.S.-proposed 30-day cease-fire two weeks ago, while President Vladimir Putin countered with a limited cease-fire covering energy and infrastructure in a call Tuesday with U.S. President Donald Trump -- but neither option has yet materialized.

Latest Headlines

Wildfires continue to burn across Japan
World News // 16 minutes ago
Wildfires continue to burn across Japan
March 24 (UPI) -- Local governments in two Japanese prefectures ordered the evacuation of nearly 2,800 people Monday where wildfires continue to burn.
South Korean court reinstates impeached Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as acting president
World News // 4 hours ago
South Korean court reinstates impeached Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as acting president
SEOUL, March 24 (UPI) -- South Korea's Constitutional Court dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday, reinstating the 75-year-old as acting president while continuing to deliberate on impeached leader Yoon Suk Yeol.
Turkish court formally arrests Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, sparking protests
World News // 6 hours ago
Turkish court formally arrests Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, sparking protests
March 24 (UPI) -- A Turkish court formally jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main political opponent, prompting thousands Sunday night to take to the streets across the country in protest.
Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital kills Hamas leader, aide
World News // 13 hours ago
Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital kills Hamas leader, aide
March 23 (UPI) -- A senior Hamas official and a high ranking aide were killed by an Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza on Sunday evening, officials reported.
Canadian PM Mark Carney calls for snap elections 'to deal with' Trump
World News // 16 hours ago
Canadian PM Mark Carney calls for snap elections 'to deal with' Trump
March 23 (UPI) -- Mark Carney, the recently appointed prime minister of Canada, called for snap federal elections Sunday to bolster his government's mandate in responding to U.S. President Donald Trump and his tariffs.
Pope Francis makes first public appearance, leaves hospital
World News // 20 hours ago
Pope Francis makes first public appearance, leaves hospital
March 23 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since being admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital for medical care last month.
Gaza death toll passes 50,000 as Israel expands fighting
World News // 21 hours ago
Gaza death toll passes 50,000 as Israel expands fighting
March 23 (UPI) -- The death toll in Gaza has passed the 50,000 mark as Israel expanded its fighting in the Palestinian enclave on Sunday.
Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in 2 waves as response to rocket attack on Metula
World News // 1 day ago
Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in 2 waves as response to rocket attack on Metula
March 22 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday launched two waves of airstrikes against Hezbollah in the morning and night in response to a rocket attack on Metula, with Lebanese media reporting at least seven people killed.
Israeli officials work on Gaza voluntary migration plan
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli officials work on Gaza voluntary migration plan
March 22 (UPI) -- Israeli officials on Saturday proposed creating an ad-hoc body to enable the voluntary migration of Palestinians from Gaza through Israel and on to other nations.
China, Japan, South Korea agree to 'future-oriented' talks
World News // 1 day ago
China, Japan, South Korea agree to 'future-oriented' talks
March 22 (UPI) -- Leaders from China, Japan and South Korea met on Saturday and agreed to cooperate in the future amid growing uncertainty over U.S trade and security policies.
