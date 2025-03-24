At least 4 dead, 13 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine

Ukrainian firefighters work to bring a blaze under control at a house destroyed early Monday in a Russian airstrike in the town of Rodynske, in Donetsk. No one was hurt in the attack but at least four people were killed and 13 injured in other strikes in the province and elsewhere across Ukraine. Photo courtesy State Emergency Service of Ukraine/ X

March 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces killed at least four people and injured 13 in an overnight aerial assault targeting seven regions, using airstrikes, artillery and more than 270 drones. One person was killed in the front-line city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk province and a second in Donetsk, the regional capital, and two others were injured, Gov. Vadym Filashkin said in a social media update early Monday.

The Sumy regional military administration said two people were killed and one person was injured in Myropil, east of Sumy, close to the border with Russia's Belgorod province, in a Russian airstrike. The village was also hit by drones, destroying a house and damaging a school.

In Kharkiv province, a drone strike on a village 25 miles east of Kharkiv injured a pregnant 25-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both sustaining wounds. A separate drone strike injured a third man.

In part-Russian-occupied Kherson province, Russian forces injured four people by striking critical state and social infrastructure, including residential areas, Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said. The attack damaged a high-rise building, 25 private houses, a gas pipeline, a garage and several cars.

Russian forces also injured a woman in an attack on Zaporizhzhia, one of almost 450 air and drone strikes on 13 communities across the partially occupied province, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration said in a social media post.

In Dnipro province, shelling and drone strikes on Marhanetska near Nikopol injured a 35-year-old man and damaged a medical facility, a kindergarten, an administrative building, an industrial enterprise, three apartment buildings and a car, Gov. Serhii Lysak said on his official Telegram account.

In the Kyiv capital region, flying shrapnel injured a 37-year-old man.

The attacks came as the United States spearheaded efforts to broker a cease-fire between cease-fire Russia and Ukraine in separate talks with both parties in Saudi Arabia that got underway Sunday with negotiations with the Russian delegation.

Ukraine agreed to an unconditional U.S.-proposed 30-day cease-fire two weeks ago, while President Vladimir Putin countered with a limited cease-fire covering energy and infrastructure in a call Tuesday with U.S. President Donald Trump -- but neither option has yet materialized.