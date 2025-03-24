Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 24, 2025 / 1:19 PM

Russia engaged in peace talks but its war with Ukraine continues

By Ian Stark
A file handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a rocket hit on a residential building in Sumy, Ukraine, in November. Ukrainian officials reported that a Russian missile strike Monday damaged several buildings and a school in the city of Sumy. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal posted to X that Russia attacked the city's "civilian infrastructure," which caused damage to "residential and private houses." File Photo by EPA-EFE/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT
1 of 2 | A file handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a rocket hit on a residential building in Sumy, Ukraine, in November. Ukrainian officials reported that a Russian missile strike Monday damaged several buildings and a school in the city of Sumy. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal posted to X that Russia attacked the city's "civilian infrastructure," which caused damage to "residential and private houses." File Photo by EPA-EFE/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT

March 24 (UPI) -- Talks over Russia's war with Ukraine started again Monday, even as the two countries continue to attack each other.

Negotiators from Russia and the United States once again met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with an announced goal of a partial cease-fire. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said of the talks that, "There are still many aspects related to the settlement which are to be worked out," while American delegates said they hoped for "real progress."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials reported that a Russian missile strike Monday damaged several buildings and a school in the city of Sumy. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal posted to X that Russia attacked the city's "civilian infrastructure," which caused damage to "residential and private houses," and that "there are casualties, including children."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Sunday that three people, "including a father and his 5-year-old daughter," were killed by a Russian drone attack on the city of Kyiv, and that an attack on the city of Zaporizhia Saturday killed a family of three.

Related

Meanwhile, Ukraine launched a drone attack Monday against an oil pumping station in the Russian city Krasnodar.

Advertisement

Russia and Ukraine had both agreed to a temporary stop last week on attacks on energy infrastructure.

Americans had met with Ukrainian delegates in Riyadh Sunday before Monday's meetings with Russian representatives. Ukraine's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov led the delegation and posted to X that, "The discussion was productive and focused," and that "key points including energy" were discussed.

Peskov said Monday's talks would focus on shipping, and the restoration of a 2022 deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain. Russia withdrew from that arrangement in 2023, allegedly because Western sanctions had limited its own ability to export agricultural products.

President Donald Trump's personal envoy Steven Witkoff has said the ultimate goal of the talks is to arrange a full 30-day cease fire that would allow for the negotiation of a permanent truce.

Latest Headlines

2 journalists killed in Gaza as Israel steps up bombing and death toll spikes past 50K
World News // 40 minutes ago
2 journalists killed in Gaza as Israel steps up bombing and death toll spikes past 50K
March 24 (UPI) -- New airstrikes by Israel Defense Forces in Gaza killed at least 61 Palestinians over a 24-hour time frame including two journalists as the doll toll rises.
China courts American, European multinationals amid growing global trade tensions
World News // 4 hours ago
China courts American, European multinationals amid growing global trade tensions
March 24 (UPI) -- China reassured executives from American and European firms, including Apple, Qualcomm, Mastercard, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, that the world's second-largest economy is open for business amid a looming tariffs threat.
Wildfires continue to burn across Japan
World News // 4 hours ago
Wildfires continue to burn across Japan
March 24 (UPI) -- Local governments in two Japanese prefectures ordered the evacuation of nearly 2,800 people Monday where wildfires continue to burn.
At least 4 dead, 13 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
At least 4 dead, 13 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine
March 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces killed at least four people and injured 13 in an overnight aerial assault targeting seven regions, using airstrikes, artillery and more than 270 drones.
South Korean court reinstates impeached Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as acting president
World News // 9 hours ago
South Korean court reinstates impeached Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as acting president
SEOUL, March 24 (UPI) -- South Korea's Constitutional Court dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday, reinstating the 75-year-old as acting president while continuing to deliberate on impeached leader Yoon Suk Yeol.
Turkish court formally arrests Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, sparking protests
World News // 11 hours ago
Turkish court formally arrests Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, sparking protests
March 24 (UPI) -- A Turkish court formally jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main political opponent, prompting thousands Sunday night to take to the streets across the country in protest.
Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital kills Hamas leader, aide
World News // 17 hours ago
Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital kills Hamas leader, aide
March 23 (UPI) -- A senior Hamas official and a high ranking aide were killed by an Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza on Sunday evening, officials reported.
Canadian PM Mark Carney calls for snap elections 'to deal with' Trump
World News // 21 hours ago
Canadian PM Mark Carney calls for snap elections 'to deal with' Trump
March 23 (UPI) -- Mark Carney, the recently appointed prime minister of Canada, called for snap federal elections Sunday to bolster his government's mandate in responding to U.S. President Donald Trump and his tariffs.
Pope Francis makes first public appearance, leaves hospital
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis makes first public appearance, leaves hospital
March 23 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since being admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital for medical care last month.
Gaza death toll passes 50,000 as Israel expands fighting
World News // 1 day ago
Gaza death toll passes 50,000 as Israel expands fighting
March 23 (UPI) -- The death toll in Gaza has passed the 50,000 mark as Israel expanded its fighting in the Palestinian enclave on Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
Son of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner dies from illness contracted during family vacation
Son of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner dies from illness contracted during family vacation
Mia Love, first Black GOP woman in Congress, has died
Mia Love, first Black GOP woman in Congress, has died
U.S. dispatches second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea
U.S. dispatches second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea
Man, three teens arrested for New Mexico mass shooting
Man, three teens arrested for New Mexico mass shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement