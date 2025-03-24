Trending
World News
March 24, 2025 / 9:25 AM

Wildfires continue to burn across Japan

By Ian Stark

March 24 (UPI) -- Local governments in two Japanese prefectures ordered the evacuation of nearly 2,800 people Monday where wildfires continue to burn.

The incidents have left around 1.5 square miles scorched across four cities.

A fire broke out Sunday within Okayama Prefecture in the cities Okayama and Tamano, which has since consumed about a combined square mile of land, damaged six buildings and resulted in the evacuation of almost 900 residents.

A separate blaze also broke out Sunday in Ehime Prefecture between the cities of Imabari and Saijo across approximately half a square mile, where almost 1,900 people have been evacuated and one was reported to have been injured. The amount of the damage to structures there has yet to be determined.

A wildfire also broke out in Kumamoto Prefecture Sunday but has since been reported to be extinguished. The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force continues to battle the fires active in Okayama and Ehime prefectures, and it is unclear of the current status of either situation.

