Pope Francis greets and blesses the faithful from the balcony of the Gemelli Hospital where has been hospitalized since mid-February. Francis was discharged Sunday. PHoto by Ettore Ferrari/EPA-EFE

March 23 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since being admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital for medical care last month. "Thank you to everyone," the pontiff said from the balcony of his room at the hospital, according to Vatican News, the press arm of the Holy See. Advertisement

He was described by the BBC as "breathless" and described by CNN as "frail" as he delivered his brief message to supporters.

Francis then gave the crowd of about 3,000 people gathered outside a thumbs up before he was escorted out of the hospital to his usual white Fiat 500L.

"When I saw him, I felt, to be honest, a little relieved," Larry Kulick, a bishop in Pennsylvania, told the BBC. "I felt just overjoyed to see him."

On his way to the Vatican, Francis stopped at Rome's Basilica of Saint Mary Major where he met with Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas and handed him flowers to be placed before the icon of Mary Salus Populi Romani as thanks "for her care and protection."

Pope Francis, 88, was hospitalized on Feb. 14 with bronchitis that developed into bilateral pneumonia. Over the course of his five-week stay, he suffered several respiratory crises, including two life-threatening episodes.

Despite the severity of his condition, Francis remained conscious and alert throughout his hospitalization. He continued performing papal duties from his hospital room, maintaining communication with Vatican officials and issuing statements during his recovery.

Sergio Alfieri, one of the doctors treating the Pope, said at a Saturday press conference that Francis will need at least two months of rest at the Vatican to recover, but no longer has pneumonia.

Health officials said that Francis' voice is recovering, he is in good spirits and had asked to be discharged. He has been advised to resume his work gradually.

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, one of the pope's closest aides, said Friday that Francis will need ongoing rehabilitation therapy to strengthen his voice.

The Vatican on Sunday released a text version of the Angelus, a weekly prayer ritual on Sundays in which the pope leads Catholic observers in a prayer before a delivering a short message from his window overlooking St. Peter's Square.

"In this long period of my hospitalization, I have had the opportunity to experience the Lord's patience, which I also see reflected in the tireless care of the doctors and healthcare workers, as well as in the care and hopes of the relatives of the sick," Francis wrote Sunday.

"This trusting patience, anchored in God's unfailing love, is indeed necessary in our lives, especially when facing the most difficult and painful situations."

The pope ended his message by condemning Israel for resuming the bombing of Gaza and praising Armenia and Azerbaijan for agreeing to the final text of a peace agreement.