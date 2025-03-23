Canadian PM Mark Carney calls for snap elections 'to deal with' Trump

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, greets new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on March 17, 2025. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Mark Carney, the recently appointed prime minister of Canada, called for snap federal elections Sunday to bolster his government's mandate in responding to U.S. President Donald Trump and his tariffs. Carney, who assumed office on March 14 after the resignation of Justin Trudeau and winning leadership of the Liberal Party, said in a statement that he had asked Canada's governor general, Mary Simon, to dissolve parliament. Advertisement

"We need to build the strongest economy in the G7. We need to deal with President Trump's tariffs. Canadians deserve a choice about who should lead that effort for our country," Carney said.

"I am asking Canadians for a strong, positive mandate to deal with President Trump and build a stronger economy here at home," he said.

In Canada's parliamentary system, the prime minister can ask the governor general to dissolve parliament and call an election. The upcoming election, initially set for October 2025, will now take place on April 28 following Simon's approval.

Carney seeks to strengthen his government's mandate, which refers to the concept of clear public approval to carry out his government's plans. A strong mandate, especially in the form of a majority of seats in the House of Commons, would give him more power to pass legislation and respond decisively to economic threats.

Snap elections, though not unusual in Canada, can come with a risk to Carney. The Liberal Party had been losing support in Canada under Trudeau but has earned back some support with Carney's decisive responses to economic threats from Trump.

"What I've been seeing developing over the last two months is the most improbable inversion of the political landscape in a non-campaign period that I've ever seen," pollster Frank Graves of Ekos Research Associates said last week on "The Herle Burly" podcast.

Still, it is possible that the Liberals fail to retain control of the government and Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre could become prime minister, bringing a different approach to trade and foreign policy. The Liberals already did not have a majority of seats in parliament.

"We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump's unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty," Carney said, speaking to reporters in Ottawa.

"President Trump claims that Canada isn't a real country. He wants to break us so America can own us," he added. "We will not let that happen. We're over the shock of the betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons."

Carney, 60, has recently transitioned into politics following a career in banking and finance. Poilievre has been noted for his ideological alignment with Trump, raising concerns about his ability to oppose him effectively.

"What we need to do is put Canada first for a change," Poilievre said Sunday. "When I say I want to cut taxes, unleash our resources, bring back jobs, that's bad news for President Trump."