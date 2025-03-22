Pope Francis to be released from hospital, address worshipers Sunday afternoon

1 of 3 | Pope Francis wears an alb and stole after celebrating Mass while hospitalized on March 16 at a hospital chapel where he has gone to pray every day since being hospitalized on February 14. Photo by the Vatican

March 22 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is scheduled to address a large group of worshipers outside of Rome's Gemelli hospital shortly after noon local time on Sunday, when he is to be released from the hospital. The planned address would be the Pope's first appearance since his hospitalization with respiratory problems on Feb. 14, Vatican News reported Saturday. Advertisement

Vatican Media will stream the address live on its YouTube channel.

The 88-year-old Pope will bless worshipers and wave to them, CBS News reported.

Pope Francis' health continues to improve during the five weeks he has been hospitalized, including improvements in respiratory and motor functions, according to the Vatican.

Dr. Sergio Alfieri leads the medical team caring for Pope Francis and on Saturday told media the pontiff will be released from the hospital on Sunday.

"The Holy Father will be discharged ... tomorrow in stable clinical condition with a prescription to partially continue drug therapy and a convalescence and rest period of at least two months," Alfieri told media during a news conference at Gemelli hospital on Saturday.

"Today, we are happy to say that tomorrow he will beat home," Alfieri said.

Advertisement

While hospitalized with bronchitis that evolved into double pneumonia in both lungs, Pope Francis continued to work by sending messages to pilgrim groups, celebrating mass and recording a voice message on March 6 that thanked worshipers for their support.

He also prepared a message dated Saturday on the occasion of the Jubilee pilgrimage of the archdiocese of Naples and other dioceses.

Cardinal Domenico Battaglia, who is the archbishop of Naples, will read out Pope Francis' message to the pilgrims during the Holy Mass in Saint Peter's Square.

Pope Francis' hospitalization at Gemelli is the longest since being elected Pope a dozen years ago.

The pontiff also laid to rest speculation that he might retire from his post by issuing a three-year process of reform within the Catholic Church.

The reforms provide women with larger roles within the Catholic Church and enables them to become deacons.

The reforms also call for the inclusion of non-clergy in decision-making and governance within the church.