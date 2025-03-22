The Lebanese army discovered three primitive rocket launchers in the area north of the Litani River, between the towns of Kfar Tibnit and Arnoun in Nabatieh. Photo courtesy Lebanon's military/X

March 22 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday launched airstrikes against dozens of Hezbollah rocket launchers and a command center in response to a rocket attack on Metula, with Lebanonese media reporting at least two people killed. This is the most significant action since a cease-fire in November between Israel and the militants. The last time Israel accused the Lebanese armed group of firing projectiles was in early December. Advertisement

NPR reported sirens rang out in the northern Israeli city of Metula around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Metula borders Lebanon with about 1,700 residents.

"The IDF struck dozens of Hezbollah rocket launchers and a command center from which Hezbollah terrorists were operating in southern Lebanon a short while ago," Israel Defense Forces posted on X. "The IDF will continue to act as required in order protect Israeli citizens."

The IDF detected five projectiles had been fired at the country, CNN reported. Three were intercepted by the country's air force and two fell inside Lebanon, according to the IDF.

The Times of Israel reported six rockets were launched, and that three were intercepted by air defenses and the other three fell short in Lebanon.

"The rocket fire launched this morning toward the Galilee constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and is a direct threat to the citizens of the State of Israel," the IDF said. "The State of Lebanon bears responsibility for upholding the agreement."

Lebanese military said it searched the area and discovered "three primitive rocket launchers in the area north of the Litani River, between the towns of Kfar Tibnit and Arnoun in Nabatieh. The army then proceeded to dismantle them."

The military added that "units continue to take the necessary measures to control the situation in the south."

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned "attempts to drag once again into a cycle of violence" and said they would investigate.

Hezbollah denied any involvement, saying it "reiterates its commitment to the ceasefire agreement and stands behind the Lebanese state in addressing this dangerous Zionist escalation against Lebanon."

Since the cease-fire began, the IDF said it has killed more than 100 terror operatives and targeted over 120 sites in Lebanon that posed a threat to Israel. That includes efforts by Hezbollah to rebuild its infrastructure and rearm.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the attack.

"The Lebanese government is responsible for everything from its territory. Israel will not allow any harm to its citizens and sovereignty, and will work in every way to ensure the security of Israeli citizens and the northern communities," Israel's leader said in a statement. "The IDF is prepared and ready for any command."

Israel has maintained a military presence at five locations in the south of Lebanon despite the cease-fire.

"We promised security to the Galilee communities -- and that is exactly what will happen," Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement Saturday about protecting the residents of northern Israel.

The UN's peacekeeping force in Lebanon said it "remains alarmed by the possible escalation of violence."

"We strongly urge all parties to avoid jeopardizing the progress made, especially when civilian lives and the fragile stability observed in recent months are at risk," it said in a statement. "Any further escalation of this volatile situation could have serious consequences for the region.

"The situation remains extremely fragile, and we encourage both sides to uphold their commitments. UNIFIL peacekeepers remain in all positions."

Metula Mayor David Azoulai condemned the attacks.

"The return of residents to Metula under the current conditions is unreasonable," he said. "Metula residents won't be held hostage to a security compromise."

Israel and Hezbollah had been involved in cross-border attacks since the Hamas terror group in Gaza attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Earlier this week, Israel restarted military operations in Gaza after a cease-fire ended on March 1.

Israel continues its offensive from the air and on the ground fighting against Hamas inside the Gaza Strip. Israel's defense minister said Israel would annex areas in the Gaza Strip should Hamas refuse to release the remaining hostages it still holds.

Elsewhere Saturday, Syrian media reported an Israeli airstrike near the town of Najha, outside of the capital Damascus. IDF didn't comment immediately on the report.