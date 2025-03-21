Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 21, 2025 / 4:31 AM

Sudanese military recaptures presidential palace from paramilitary group

By Darryl Coote
Smoke rises over the city during ongoing fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 19, 2023. On Friday, Sudan said its military had recapture the presidential palace from the RSF. File Photo by EPA-EFE
Smoke rises over the city during ongoing fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 19, 2023. On Friday, Sudan said its military had recapture the presidential palace from the RSF. File Photo by EPA-EFE

March 21 (UPI) -- The Sudanese military recaptured the presidential palace in the capital, Khartoum, on Friday, as it continued to make advances in its two-year-long civil war against the Rapid Support Forces.

"Today, the flag has been raised, the palace has been reclaimed and the journey continues until victory is fully achieved," Khalid Al-Eisayir, Sudan's information minister, said in a statement on X.

Advertisement

Videos circulated on social media show Sudanese Armed Forces soldiers celebrating outside the war-torn palace.

Recapturing the palace marks a mostly symbolic yet significant victory in its fight against the RSF.

Related

Sudan's military has been gaining ground against the breakaway paramilitary group over the last few months and the victory comes as the SAF advances on the capital while RFS troops withdraw. The RFS had seized the capital and its palace early in the war.

Last month, buoyed by the success of its offensive, Sudan unveiled a postwar roadmap toward establishing democratic elections in the country.

The SAF and the RSF have been fighting a brutal civil war since April 15, 2023, following years of political instability.

After the ouster of Sudan's three-decade dictator government of President Omar al-bashir in a civilian-coup, the country was crawling toward establishing a democratic government.

Advertisement

However, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of the SAF and his then-deputy, Mohammad Hamdan of the RSF, executed another coup but infighting devolved into all-out war.

The war has killed an unknown number of people those estimates range widely as as 150,000. The United Nations has described Sudan as "the largest and most devastating displacement, humanitarian and protection crisis in the world," with more than 30 million people in need of aid and 12.5 million displaced.

The United States has accused the RSF and its proxy militias of committing genocide in the war and has formally declared that both sides have committed war crimes, an assessment shared by the International Criminal Court.

Latest Headlines

Britain updates travel advice for U.S. amid Trump immigration crackdown
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain updates travel advice for U.S. amid Trump immigration crackdown
March 21 (UPI) -- Britain became the latest country to warn its citizens traveling to the United States to ensure they comply with all entry conditions as the Trump administration carries out a controversial immigration crackdown.
Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
World News // 3 hours ago
Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
March 21 (UPI) -- London's Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest in the world, closed on Friday due to a "significant power outage," it said.
Taliban releases American detained in Afghanistan since 2022
World News // 6 hours ago
Taliban releases American detained in Afghanistan since 2022
March 20 (UPI) -- George Glezmann, a Delta Airlines mechanic detained by the Taliban during a trip to Afghanistan in 2022, was on his way back to the United States on Thursday, both Washington and Kabul confirmed.
Report: Airliner's landing gear failed during Toronto crash
World News // 9 hours ago
Report: Airliner's landing gear failed during Toronto crash
March 20 (UPI) -- Endeavor Air Flight 4819 descended quickly while landing at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Feb. 17, and its right main landing gear collapsed when it contacted the runway, Canadian investigators said.
Hamas fires rockets into Tel Aviv as cease-fire crumbles
World News // 12 hours ago
Hamas fires rockets into Tel Aviv as cease-fire crumbles
March 20 (UPI) -- A shaky ceasefire in the Gaza Strip slid further toward a resumption of full scale war Thursday when Hamas fired rockets toward the coastal city of Tel Aviv, officials reported.
Ukraine, Russia exchange blows despite potential cease-fire agreement
World News // 13 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia exchange blows despite potential cease-fire agreement
March 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian drones struck a Russian strategic bomber base in a "massive" attack, and Russia struck Ukraine's Kirovohrad region during the overnight hours Thursday.
Report: World's Catholic population grows, but number of priests declines
World News // 15 hours ago
Report: World's Catholic population grows, but number of priests declines
March 20 (UPI) -- The world's Catholic population has grown at last count, but the number of priests has fallen.
Canadian Prime Minister Carney to call snap federal election
World News // 17 hours ago
Canadian Prime Minister Carney to call snap federal election
March 20 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will call a snap federal election Sunday with voting as soon as April 28, according to Thursday Canadian media reports.
Turkey arrests 37 for 'provocative' social media posts over Istanbul mayor's arrest
World News // 18 hours ago
Turkey arrests 37 for 'provocative' social media posts over Istanbul mayor's arrest
March 20 (UPI) -- Turkey's authoritarian crackdown on political opposition continued Thursday with 37 people arrested for social media posts deemed "provocative." The posts came after the arrest of opposition leader Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.
Iran frees French tourist Olivier Grondeau after two years in prison
World News // 19 hours ago
Iran frees French tourist Olivier Grondeau after two years in prison
March 20 (UPI) -- Iran Thursday released French tourist who had been held for two years on a five year sentence for allegedly conspiring against the Islamic Republic, a charge that Olivier Grondeau's family denies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
Trump floats plan to protect Ukraine's besieged power plants through U.S. ownership
Trump floats plan to protect Ukraine's besieged power plants through U.S. ownership
World Happiness Report: U.S. falls to lowest-ever ranking; Finland still No. 1
World Happiness Report: U.S. falls to lowest-ever ranking; Finland still No. 1
Wendell Grissom put to death by Oklahoma in state's first execution of 2025
Wendell Grissom put to death by Oklahoma in state's first execution of 2025
Judge denies U.S. Institute of Peace suit; criticizes DOGE's takeover tactics
Judge denies U.S. Institute of Peace suit; criticizes DOGE's takeover tactics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement