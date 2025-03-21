Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 21, 2025 / 10:17 AM

Russia attacks Odessa as Czech President Petr Pavel meets with Ukraine officials

By Doug Cunningham
Russia attacked Ukraine's port city of Odessa overnight, damaging several infrastructure targets as well as a high-rise residential building and shopping center. Czech President Petr Pavel (L) was meeting with Ukraine officials in the city during the attack. Photo by Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine/Facebook
Russia attacked Ukraine's port city of Odessa overnight, damaging several infrastructure targets as well as a high-rise residential building and shopping center. Czech President Petr Pavel (L) was meeting with Ukraine officials in the city during the attack. Photo by Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine/Facebook

March 21 (UPI) -- Russia attacked Ukraine's port city of Odessa overnight, triggering fires as several infrastructure targets were hit as well as a high-rise residential building and shopping center.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said the drone attack happened while Czech Presdient Petr Pavel was meeting with regional officials in Odessa.

Advertisement

"Significantly, it was during our meeting that the enemy once again massively attacked the Odesa region," Kiper said in a statement on Telegram.

Pavel said he discussed further direct support for Ukraine during the Odessa meeting.

Related

"I arrived in Odessa, Ukraine, which has been resisting Russian aggression since the beginning of the war. Aid is being sent from the Czech Republic in the form of combat vehicles, drones, protective vests, mobile jammers that protect residents from drone attacks, as well as medical equipment such as ventilators and hospital beds," Pavel said on X. "Together with the leadership of the Odessa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, we discussed further direct support for the regions that are directly on the front line."

Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, said that as he met with Pavel three groups of Russian Shahed-type drones attacked the city.

Advertisement

"It was during our meeting that Russia launched three groups of Shahed on the city. The entire civilized world should see Russia's crimes against Ukraine," Kuleba said in a social media post.

Kuleba said Odessa "is terrorized by Russia every night."

Topics discussed with Pavel included shipping safety, restoration of Ukraine and community development.

Kuleba praised the Czech Republic for its steadfast unwavering support for Ukraine in it was against the Russian invaders. He said over three years Ukraine had gotten $900 million in support from the Czech Republic, which has been a reliable partner.

Since summer of 2023, Kuleba said, Russia has fired 450 missiles at Ukraine port infrastructure.

Despite those relentless attacks, Kublea said, Ukrainian ports have shipped 110 million tons of cargo and remains "the guarantor of world food security."

The Odessa attack came despite Russia's pledge to stop attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in a partial cease-fire.

That cease-fire has not yet been implemented.

Thursday Ukraine hit the Engels strategic Russian nuclear bomber base with a massive drone swarm setting the airbase ablaze and powerful secondary ammunition explosions.

Latest Headlines

German upper house approves huge defense spending bill that lifts 'debt brake'
World News // 3 minutes ago
German upper house approves huge defense spending bill that lifts 'debt brake'
March 21 (UPI) -- Germany's upper house, the Bundesrat, Thursday voted 53-16 to approve a massive defense and infrastructure spending bill. The historic shift for German defense eliminates a "debt brake" to defend against Russian.
Israel's cabinet fires top security official Ronen Bar; High Court issues temporary injunction
World News // 55 minutes ago
Israel's cabinet fires top security official Ronen Bar; High Court issues temporary injunction
March 21 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing dominated cabinet sparked a crisis Friday by firing Ronen Bar, head of the country's domestic intelligence agency, amid a corruption probe of Netanyahu's office.
U.N. migration agency says record nearly 9,000 migrants died in 2024
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. migration agency says record nearly 9,000 migrants died in 2024
March 21 (UPI) -- Nearly 9,000 people died on migration routes in 2024, the deadliest year on record.
Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
World News // 9 hours ago
Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
March 21 (UPI) -- London's Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest in the world, closed on Friday due to a "significant power outage," it said.
Taliban release American detained in Afghanistan since 2022
World News // 12 hours ago
Taliban release American detained in Afghanistan since 2022
March 20 (UPI) -- George Glezmann, a Delta Airlines mechanic detained by the Taliban during a trip to Afghanistan in 2022, was on his way back to the United States on Thursday, both Washington and Kabul confirmed.
Zelensky accuses Russia of dragging feet ahead of talks with U.S. officials
World News // 3 hours ago
Zelensky accuses Russia of dragging feet ahead of talks with U.S. officials
March 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian and U.S. officials will meet in Saudi Arabia for talks on ending the war with Russia on Monday, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
North Korea tests new anti-aircraft missile system, threatens 'deadly' response to U.S.-South Korea drills
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea tests new anti-aircraft missile system, threatens 'deadly' response to U.S.-South Korea drills
SEOUL, March 21 (UPI) -- North Korea successfully test-fired a new anti-aircraft missile system, state-run media reported Friday, as Pyongyang continued to condemn U.S.-South Korea joint military drills.
Sudanese military recaptures presidential palace from paramilitary group
World News // 7 hours ago
Sudanese military recaptures presidential palace from paramilitary group
March 21 (UPI) -- The Sudanese military recaptured the presidential palace in the capital, Khartoum, on Friday, as it continued to make advances in its two-year-long civil war against the Rapid Support Forces.
Britain updates travel advice for U.S. amid Trump immigration crackdown
World News // 8 hours ago
Britain updates travel advice for U.S. amid Trump immigration crackdown
March 21 (UPI) -- Britain became the latest country to warn its citizens traveling to the United States to ensure they comply with all entry conditions as the Trump administration carries out a controversial immigration crackdown.
Report: Airliner's landing gear failed during Toronto crash
World News // 15 hours ago
Report: Airliner's landing gear failed during Toronto crash
March 20 (UPI) -- Endeavor Air Flight 4819 descended quickly while landing at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Feb. 17, and its right main landing gear collapsed when it contacted the runway, Canadian investigators said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful
Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful
Britain updates travel advice for U.S. amid Trump immigration crackdown
Britain updates travel advice for U.S. amid Trump immigration crackdown
Arizona police searching for 3 missing family members
Arizona police searching for 3 missing family members
DHS detains Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri over social media posts
DHS detains Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri over social media posts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement