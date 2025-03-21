Russia attacks Odessa as Czech President Petr Pavel meets with Ukraine officials

Russia attacked Ukraine's port city of Odessa overnight, damaging several infrastructure targets as well as a high-rise residential building and shopping center. Czech President Petr Pavel (L) was meeting with Ukraine officials in the city during the attack. Photo by Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine/ Facebook

"Significantly, it was during our meeting that the enemy once again massively attacked the Odesa region," Kiper said in a statement on Telegram.

Pavel said he discussed further direct support for Ukraine during the Odessa meeting.

"I arrived in Odessa, Ukraine, which has been resisting Russian aggression since the beginning of the war. Aid is being sent from the Czech Republic in the form of combat vehicles, drones, protective vests, mobile jammers that protect residents from drone attacks, as well as medical equipment such as ventilators and hospital beds," Pavel said on X. "Together with the leadership of the Odessa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, we discussed further direct support for the regions that are directly on the front line."

Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, said that as he met with Pavel three groups of Russian Shahed-type drones attacked the city.

"It was during our meeting that Russia launched three groups of Shahed on the city. The entire civilized world should see Russia's crimes against Ukraine," Kuleba said in a social media post.

Kuleba said Odessa "is terrorized by Russia every night."

Topics discussed with Pavel included shipping safety, restoration of Ukraine and community development.

Kuleba praised the Czech Republic for its steadfast unwavering support for Ukraine in it was against the Russian invaders. He said over three years Ukraine had gotten $900 million in support from the Czech Republic, which has been a reliable partner.

Since summer of 2023, Kuleba said, Russia has fired 450 missiles at Ukraine port infrastructure.

Despite those relentless attacks, Kublea said, Ukrainian ports have shipped 110 million tons of cargo and remains "the guarantor of world food security."

The Odessa attack came despite Russia's pledge to stop attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in a partial cease-fire.

That cease-fire has not yet been implemented.

Thursday Ukraine hit the Engels strategic Russian nuclear bomber base with a massive drone swarm setting the airbase ablaze and powerful secondary ammunition explosions.