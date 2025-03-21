Britain updates travel advice for U.S. amid Trump immigration crackdown

March 21 (UPI) -- Britain became the latest country to warn its citizens traveling to the United States to ensure they comply with all entry conditions as the Trump administration carries out a controversial immigration crackdown.

Britain on Thursday updated its travel advice for the United States.

"You should comply with all entry, visa and other conditions of entry," the update states. "The authorities in the U.S. set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules."

The announcement comes a day after Germany issued similar advice following the detention of three of its citizens in the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump ran on a campaign vowing to increase border security and to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

Since returning to office on Jan. 20, Trump has increased arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement by more than 600%, according to Department of Homeland Security statistics.

Among those detained is Fabian Schmidt, a 34-year-old German national and legal permanent U.S. resident. Two other Germans -- 29-year-old Jessica Brosche and 25-year-old Lucas Sielaff -- have also been detained.