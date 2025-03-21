Trending
March 21, 2025 / 3:03 AM

Britain updates travel advice for U.S. amid Trump immigration crackdown

By Darryl Coote

March 21 (UPI) -- Britain became the latest country to warn its citizens traveling to the United States to ensure they comply with all entry conditions as the Trump administration carries out a controversial immigration crackdown.

Britain on Thursday updated its travel advice for the United States.

"You should comply with all entry, visa and other conditions of entry," the update states. "The authorities in the U.S. set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules."

The announcement comes a day after Germany issued similar advice following the detention of three of its citizens in the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump ran on a campaign vowing to increase border security and to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

Since returning to office on Jan. 20, Trump has increased arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement by more than 600%, according to Department of Homeland Security statistics.

Among those detained is Fabian Schmidt, a 34-year-old German national and legal permanent U.S. resident. Two other Germans -- 29-year-old Jessica Brosche and 25-year-old Lucas Sielaff -- have also been detained.

Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
World News // 1 hour ago
Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
March 21 (UPI) -- London's Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest in the world, closed on Friday due to a "significant power outage," it said.
Taliban releases American detained in Afghanistan since 2022
World News // 4 hours ago
Taliban releases American detained in Afghanistan since 2022
March 20 (UPI) -- George Glezmann, a Delta Airlines mechanic detained by the Taliban during a trip to Afghanistan in 2022, was on his way back to the United States on Thursday, both Washington and Kabul confirmed.
Report: Airliner's landing gear failed during Toronto crash
World News // 7 hours ago
Report: Airliner's landing gear failed during Toronto crash
March 20 (UPI) -- Endeavor Air Flight 4819 descended quickly while landing at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Feb. 17, and its right main landing gear collapsed when it contacted the runway, Canadian investigators said.
Hamas fires rockets into Tel Aviv as cease-fire crumbles
World News // 11 hours ago
Hamas fires rockets into Tel Aviv as cease-fire crumbles
March 20 (UPI) -- A shaky ceasefire in the Gaza Strip slid further toward a resumption of full scale war Thursday when Hamas fired rockets toward the coastal city of Tel Aviv, officials reported.
Ukraine, Russia exchange blows despite potential cease-fire agreement
World News // 12 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia exchange blows despite potential cease-fire agreement
March 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian drones struck a Russian strategic bomber base in a "massive" attack, and Russia struck Ukraine's Kirovohrad region during the overnight hours Thursday.
Report: World's Catholic population grows, but number of priests declines
World News // 13 hours ago
Report: World's Catholic population grows, but number of priests declines
March 20 (UPI) -- The world's Catholic population has grown at last count, but the number of priests has fallen.
Canadian Prime Minister Carney to call snap federal election
World News // 15 hours ago
Canadian Prime Minister Carney to call snap federal election
March 20 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will call a snap federal election Sunday with voting as soon as April 28, according to Thursday Canadian media reports.
Turkey arrests 37 for 'provocative' social media posts over Istanbul mayor's arrest
World News // 16 hours ago
Turkey arrests 37 for 'provocative' social media posts over Istanbul mayor's arrest
March 20 (UPI) -- Turkey's authoritarian crackdown on political opposition continued Thursday with 37 people arrested for social media posts deemed "provocative." The posts came after the arrest of opposition leader Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.
Iran frees French tourist Olivier Grondeau after two years in prison
World News // 18 hours ago
Iran frees French tourist Olivier Grondeau after two years in prison
March 20 (UPI) -- Iran Thursday released French tourist who had been held for two years on a five year sentence for allegedly conspiring against the Islamic Republic, a charge that Olivier Grondeau's family denies.
At least 85 killed, 133 injured in Gaza in third day of Israeli airstrikes
World News // 18 hours ago
At least 85 killed, 133 injured in Gaza in third day of Israeli airstrikes
March 20 (UPI) -- Fresh Israeli airstrikes on Gaza overnight killed at least 85 Palestinians and injured 133, civil authorities in the Palestinian enclave said, as Israel doubled down on its renewed offensive by deploying ground troops.
