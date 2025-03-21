Israel's cabinet fires top security official Ronen Bar; High Court issues temporary injunction

Ronen Bar, chief of Israel's domestic Shin Bet security agency, attends a ceremony marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers of Israel's wars and victims of attacks at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl military cemetery on May 13, 2024. File pool photo by Gil Cohen-Magen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing dominated cabinet sparked a crisis Friday by firing Ronen Bar, head of the country's domestic intelligence agency, amid a corruption probe of Netanyahu's office by Shin Bet known as "Qatargate." Netanyahu's office said the cabinet unanimously approved the motion to dismiss Bar, who did not attend, after Netanyahu told them he no longer trusted him following Hamas' deadly mass attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which Bar has publicly stated he was responsible for failing to prevent. Advertisement

Bar was criticized by Netanyahu for being too "soft" and "not the right person to rehabilitate the organization."

"I have been managing diplomatic negotiations for many years. He had a soft approach [as a member of an Israeli team leading indirect negotiations with Hamas] and was not aggressive enough," Netanyahu said.

Advertisement

The High Court of Justice immediately issued a temporary injunction blocking Bar's removal, pending hearings to review petitions that have been filed against his dismissal, while the Israel Business Forum, which represents most private sector workers from 200 of the country's largest companies, threatened to "shut down the Israeli economy" if the government tried to override the court.

"If the Israeli government does not honor the order and leads Israel into a constitutional crisis, we call on the entire Israeli public to stop respecting the government's decision... and we will shut down the Israeli economy," it said.

Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir criticized the HCJ action, saying the judicial system should be overhauled.

"Legal reform now!" he wrote in a post on X.

Bar, who was removed from the negotiating team in February, has been leading a probe ordered by Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara into allegations aides close to Netanyahu held paid positions promoting the interests of the government of Qatar, which hosts a Hamas representative office in Doha which it pays for.

In a letter to the cabinet, Bar said the government's effort to undermine an important investigation by forcing through a "hasty and sudden dismissal attempt, supported by inherently baseless arguments, is entirely tainted by improper considerations and personal and institutional conflicts of interest of the highest order."

Advertisement

"As is known, a complex, extensive, and highly sensitive investigation is currently underway concerning Qatar's involvement in Israel's highest decision-making processes, including the Prime Minister's Office.

"I see the full completion of this investigation and the pursuit of truth, regardless of its outcome, as a paramount public duty entrusted to me."

Bar said he had boycotted the meeting because he had been denied a fair hearing and that it was in breach of "legal provisions and rules concerning the termination of any employee's tenure, let alone a senior official, and especially the Director of the Shin Bet."

Baharav-Miara is herself facing a bid to oust her, with the government expected debate a "no confidence" motion at its Sunday morning cabinet meeting, according to the agenda which has the issue at its top item.

The turmoil at the top of the Israeli establishment brought thousands of Israelis onto the streets protesting the resumption of the war in Gaza with the effort to fire Bar fueling fears Netanyahu's primary concern is his own political survival rather than the best interests of the country.

The renewed military offensive, which Netanyahu says is to get back hostages still being held by Hamas, has helped stabilize his fragile Likud party-led coalition government which relies on far-right parties to stay in power and allowed Netanyahu to avoid court in his corruption trial which was suspended due to the Israeli military action in Gaza.

Advertisement

"Netanyahu wants to escape justice. This is the only reason we are facing the regime coup and this bloody war. This is a dangerous mixture," said Movement for Quality Government in Israel chairman Elias Shraga.

"He doesn't care about the hostages."

Ronen has been the target of unfounded allegations and conspiracy theories pushed by the right that have sought to place him in the dock of the public of opinion, suggesting he had advance warning Hamas was about to launch an attack in the early hours of Oct. 7 but failed to take action or call Netanyahu.

Israelis protest against Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem