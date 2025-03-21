Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 21, 2025 / 5:43 AM

North Korea tests new anti-aircraft missile system, threatens 'deadly' response to U.S.-South Korea drills

By Thomas Maresca
A photo released by the official Korean Central News Agency Friday shows North Korea's test launch of a new anti-aircraft missile system at an undisclosed location. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
A photo released by the official Korean Central News Agency Friday shows North Korea's test launch of a new anti-aircraft missile system at an undisclosed location. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, March 21 (UPI) -- North Korea successfully test-fired a new anti-aircraft missile system, state-run media reported Friday, as Pyongyang continued to condemn a U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise that it claims is a rehearsal for an invasion.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test, which was held to "examine the comprehensive performance" of the new system being mass-produced at an unnamed munitions facility, Korean Central News Agency reported.

Advertisement

"The test-fire proved that the combat fast response of the latest anti-aircraft missile system was advantageous and the overall weapon system was highly reliable," KCNA said.

Kim said that the North Korean military now had "another major defense weapon system with laudable combat performance," the KCNA report added.

Related

The test comes as North Korea issued the latest in a series of condemnations of Freedom Shield, the major annual springtime military exercise held by the United States and South Korea.

The North's Defense Ministry on Friday called the joint exercise, which wrapped up the day before, "no more than a rehearsal of war of aggression aimed at invading and occupying the DPRK from A to Z."

Advertisement

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

In a statement carried by KCNA, the ministry warned that all options, including "the most destructive and deadly military means," are being considered in response to the allies' joint drills.

"The accumulated reckless military moves of the U.S. and the ROK, seized with the daydream that they can jeopardize the sovereignty and security of a nuclear weapons state, can undoubtedly bring the gravest consequences they do not want," the statement said, using the official acronym for South Korea.

This year's 11-day Freedom Shield exercise involved computer-simulated drills and on-field training, with a focus on the North's evolving nuclear and missile threats and its deepening military ties with Russia.

The drills "reflected realistic threats such as North Korean military strategies, tactics and changes in power derived through Russia-North Korea military cooperation and analysis of various armed conflicts," a statement from Seoul's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

South Korea deployed some 19,000 troops for this year's exercise, which expanded the number of outdoor field drills to 51 from 48 last year, the ministry said.

KCNA issued a commentary on Wednesday calling the joint drills "dangerous and undesirable doings germinating a touch-and-go situation, the world's first nuclear war."

Advertisement

Last week, North Korea fired a salvo of close-range ballistic missiles into the Yellow Sea following a pair of statements criticizing Freedom Shield and warning of retaliatory provocations.

Latest Headlines

Sudanese military recaptures presidential palace from paramilitary group
World News // 2 hours ago
Sudanese military recaptures presidential palace from paramilitary group
March 21 (UPI) -- The Sudanese military recaptured the presidential palace in the capital, Khartoum, on Friday, as it continued to make advances in its two-year-long civil war against the Rapid Support Forces.
Britain updates travel advice for U.S. amid Trump immigration crackdown
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain updates travel advice for U.S. amid Trump immigration crackdown
March 21 (UPI) -- Britain became the latest country to warn its citizens traveling to the United States to ensure they comply with all entry conditions as the Trump administration carries out a controversial immigration crackdown.
Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
World News // 4 hours ago
Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
March 21 (UPI) -- London's Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest in the world, closed on Friday due to a "significant power outage," it said.
Taliban releases American detained in Afghanistan since 2022
World News // 7 hours ago
Taliban releases American detained in Afghanistan since 2022
March 20 (UPI) -- George Glezmann, a Delta Airlines mechanic detained by the Taliban during a trip to Afghanistan in 2022, was on his way back to the United States on Thursday, both Washington and Kabul confirmed.
Report: Airliner's landing gear failed during Toronto crash
World News // 10 hours ago
Report: Airliner's landing gear failed during Toronto crash
March 20 (UPI) -- Endeavor Air Flight 4819 descended quickly while landing at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Feb. 17, and its right main landing gear collapsed when it contacted the runway, Canadian investigators said.
Hamas fires rockets into Tel Aviv as cease-fire crumbles
World News // 14 hours ago
Hamas fires rockets into Tel Aviv as cease-fire crumbles
March 20 (UPI) -- A shaky ceasefire in the Gaza Strip slid further toward a resumption of full scale war Thursday when Hamas fired rockets toward the coastal city of Tel Aviv, officials reported.
Ukraine, Russia exchange blows despite potential cease-fire agreement
World News // 15 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia exchange blows despite potential cease-fire agreement
March 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian drones struck a Russian strategic bomber base in a "massive" attack, and Russia struck Ukraine's Kirovohrad region during the overnight hours Thursday.
Report: World's Catholic population grows, but number of priests declines
World News // 16 hours ago
Report: World's Catholic population grows, but number of priests declines
March 20 (UPI) -- The world's Catholic population has grown at last count, but the number of priests has fallen.
Canadian Prime Minister Carney to call snap federal election
World News // 18 hours ago
Canadian Prime Minister Carney to call snap federal election
March 20 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will call a snap federal election Sunday with voting as soon as April 28, according to Thursday Canadian media reports.
Turkey arrests 37 for 'provocative' social media posts over Istanbul mayor's arrest
World News // 19 hours ago
Turkey arrests 37 for 'provocative' social media posts over Istanbul mayor's arrest
March 20 (UPI) -- Turkey's authoritarian crackdown on political opposition continued Thursday with 37 people arrested for social media posts deemed "provocative." The posts came after the arrest of opposition leader Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
Trump floats plan to protect Ukraine's besieged power plants through U.S. ownership
Trump floats plan to protect Ukraine's besieged power plants through U.S. ownership
World Happiness Report: U.S. falls to lowest-ever ranking; Finland still No. 1
World Happiness Report: U.S. falls to lowest-ever ranking; Finland still No. 1
Wendell Grissom put to death by Oklahoma in state's first execution of 2025
Wendell Grissom put to death by Oklahoma in state's first execution of 2025
Judge denies U.S. Institute of Peace suit; criticizes DOGE's takeover tactics
Judge denies U.S. Institute of Peace suit; criticizes DOGE's takeover tactics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement