Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 20, 2025 / 9:58 AM

At least 85 killed, 133 injured in Gaza in third day of Israeli airstrikes

By Paul Godfrey
Palestinians comb through rubble in hopes of salvaging possessions and household items from their destroyed house following intense Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Tuesday. Photo by Anas Deeb/UPI
Palestinians comb through rubble in hopes of salvaging possessions and household items from their destroyed house following intense Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Tuesday. Photo by Anas Deeb/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Fresh Israeli airstrikes on Gaza overnight killed at least 85 Palestinians and injured 133, civil authorities in the Palestinian enclave said, as Israel doubled down on its renewed offensive by also sending in ground troops.

The deaths, including in Abasan al-Kabira just east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza where 16 people were killed, bring the number of people killed since Israel resumed military operations early Tuesday after a two-month cease-fire, to more than 500, of which 200 were children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Advertisement

Israel Defense Forces announced a new ground operation into northern Gaza on Thursday, hours after IDF troops commenced "targeted ground activities" in southern and central Gaza on Wednesday "to expand the security zone and to create a partial buffer between northern and southern Gaza."

Advertisement

"As part of the ground activities, the troops expanded their control further to the center of the Netzarim Corridor," the IDF said in an update on its account on X, referring to a central Israeli military security buffer that divides the north of the strip from the south.

Related

Palestinians who had returned to their communities during the cease-fire but were forced to flee Beit Lahiya, Shhujaya and other areas in the north under Israeli evacuation orders for makeshift tents in a disused soccer stadium in Gaza City, told Al Jazeera they faced starvation if they weren't killed first by Israeli bombs.

The escalation in the military onslaught came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday warned Israel's "fierce war" against Hamas in Gaza would be accompanied by "larger and stronger front" in the occupied West Bank.

Elsewhere, the IDF said it had shot down a second ballistic missile launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The military said the missile was intercepted in the early hours of Thursday before it entered Israeli airspace tripping air raid sirens across the country including in Tel Aviv, but emergency services said it had received no reports of injuries.

Advertisement

Claiming responsibility for the attack, the Houthis said the missile was aimed at Tel Aviv's main Ben Gurion International Airport, saying it was in reaction to Israel resuming its deadly offensive in Gaza.

The group had also vowed to retaliate, including against Israel, for U.S. airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen that began Saturday -- in what the U.S. Defense Department said was the country's largest military operation of the new Trump administration -- culminating with multiple strikes Wednesday on a Houthi stronghold in the capital, Sanaa.

In a statement posted on his Truth Social platform shortly afterward, Trump warned the Houthis they faced being "completely annihilated," and urged Iran to stop sending military and other aid to the group while the United States was in the midst of a military operation against them.

"While Iran has lessened its intensity on Military Equipment and General Support to the Houthis, they are still sending large levels of supplies. Iran must stop the sending of these supplies IMMEDIATELY," wrote Trump.

"Either way they lose, but this way they lose quickly. Tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians, and watch how it will get progressively worse. It's not even a fair fight, and never will be. They will be completely annihilated!"

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Iran frees French tourist Olivier Grondeau after two years in prison
World News // 1 hour ago
Iran frees French tourist Olivier Grondeau after two years in prison
March 20 (UPI) -- Iran Thursday released French tourist who had been held for two years on a five year sentence for allegedly conspiring against the Islamic Republic, a charge that Olivier Grondeau's family denies.
Malaysian government authorizes new search for missing flight MH370
World News // 1 hour ago
Malaysian government authorizes new search for missing flight MH370
March 20 (UPI) -- Malaysia's government Wednesday authorized a new search for flight MH370 which went down in March 2014 and was never found. Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity will conduct the search.
Trump floats plan to protect Ukraine's besieged power plants through U.S. ownership
World News // 3 hours ago
Trump floats plan to protect Ukraine's besieged power plants through U.S. ownership
March 20 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States could take over Ukraine's embattled power plants, at least one of which is occupied by Russian forces, saying American ownership would be "the best protection."
China executes four Canadians, Ottawa says
World News // 8 hours ago
China executes four Canadians, Ottawa says
March 20 (UPI) -- China has executed four Canadians, according to Ottawa's foreign affairs minister, who condemned Beijing for not heeding their calls for leniency.
Pope Francis improving, no longer needs mechanical ventilation at night
World News // 15 hours ago
Pope Francis improving, no longer needs mechanical ventilation at night
March 19 (UPI) -- Pope Francis' condition continues to improve and he no longer requires mechanical ventilation for help breathing at night in the treatment of double pneumonia, the Vatican said Wednesday.
2 Colombian Navy cadets to face U.S. trial over alleged Navy recruitment to smuggle drugs
World News // 18 hours ago
2 Colombian Navy cadets to face U.S. trial over alleged Navy recruitment to smuggle drugs
March 19 (UPI) -- Two former Colombian Navy cadets have been extradited to the United States to stand trial for allegedly recruiting active Navy personnel to smuggle drugs into the country.
Vancouver Auto Show pulls Tesla exhibits due to safety concerns
World News // 20 hours ago
Vancouver Auto Show pulls Tesla exhibits due to safety concerns
March 19 (UPI) -- Vancouver International Auto Show officials forced Tesla exhibitors to withdraw from the auto show that runs from Wednesday through Sunday in Vancouver, Canada, due to safety concerns.
Germany warns citizens traveling to U.S. after 3 nationals detained
World News // 22 hours ago
Germany warns citizens traveling to U.S. after 3 nationals detained
March 19 (UPI) -- The government of Germany updated travel guidance for people traveling to the United States after three of its citizens were detained in an attempt to enter "the land of the free."
Thousands of Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
World News // 23 hours ago
Thousands of Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
March 19 (UPI) -- Thousands of Israeli protesters Wednesday turned out to oppose the resumption of Israeli military attacks in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to fire Shin Bet intelligence head Ronen Bar.
DR Congo, Rwanda call for cease-fire in surprise Qatar joint statement
World News // 23 hours ago
DR Congo, Rwanda call for cease-fire in surprise Qatar joint statement
March 19 (UPI) -- In a surprise announcement from Qatar Tuesday the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda jointly called for a cease-fire in an effort to end warfare between them after 30 years of fighting.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump wants to pave over Rose Garden's grass
Trump wants to pave over Rose Garden's grass
Germany warns citizens traveling to U.S. after 3 nationals detained
Germany warns citizens traveling to U.S. after 3 nationals detained
Minnesota state senator faces charges of solicitation of minor for prostitution
Minnesota state senator faces charges of solicitation of minor for prostitution
China executes four Canadians, Ottawa says
China executes four Canadians, Ottawa says
Kohl's 'temporarily' won't accept Amazon returns at some stores
Kohl's 'temporarily' won't accept Amazon returns at some stores
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement