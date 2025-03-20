Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 20, 2025 / 3:47 PM

Ukraine, Russia exchange blows despite potential cease-fire agreement

By Mike Heuer
An undated photo made available on Thursday shows a Russian BM-21 Grad self-propelled multiple rocket launcher firing toward Ukrainian positions. Photo by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/EPA-EFE
An undated photo made available on Thursday shows a Russian BM-21 Grad self-propelled multiple rocket launcher firing toward Ukrainian positions. Photo by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/EPA-EFE

March 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian drones struck a Russian strategic bomber base in a "massive" attack, and Russia struck Ukraine's Kirovohrad region during the overnight hours Thursday.

Russian officials reported a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack on the Engels airbase in Saratov Oblast and said air defenses downed 54 drones during the overnight attack.

Advertisement

"Saratov and Engels today suffered the most massive [unmanned aerial vehicle] attack of all time," Saratov Gov. Roman Busargin said in a Telegram post and reported by ABC News.

Busargin said the airfield was on fire and about 30 houses were damaged by the drone attack.

Related

He said the attack blew out windows at a local hospital, which injured a woman. Two local kindergartens and a school also were damaged.

Russia's Engels airbase is home to Russian Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers that are capable of launching long-range nuclear and conventional airstrikes, Newsweek reported.

Advertisement

Engels is located about 500 miles southeast of Moscow and has been targeted several times by the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine confirms aerial attack

Ukrainian defense officials acknowledged the attack in a post on X.

"Fires, explosions and secondary detonation of ammunition were recorded in the vicinity of the airfield," the Defense of Ukraine post says.

"The occupiers' aviation uses this military facility primarily for missile strikes on Ukrainian territory and terrorist attacks against civilians," the post said.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces possess detailed intelligence on the strategic sites of Russian occupiers, adhere to international humanitarian law and take measures to maximize civilian safety while working to put an end to Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine."

Russian airstrikes in Ukraine

Russia also attacked targets in Ukraine early Thursday morning, NBC News reported.

Russian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted 10 images to his Telegram account that he says shows fires and damage caused by Russian airstrikes in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region.

Advertisement

"Russia attacks on Ukraine, despite its propaganda statements, do not stop," Zelensky said.

The photos showed Ukrainian firefighters battling fires and other evidence of damage caused by the Russian strike.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service also posted images of buildings and vehicles on fire in Kropyvnytskyi.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported it downed 75 Russian drones over 12 regions, including Kyiv.

"The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups," Ukrainian Air Force officials said.

The attack occurred several hours after Zelensky in a phone call told President Donald Trump he agrees to a partial cease-fire with Russia.

Russian energy facility targeted by Ukraine

The Russian air assault also occurred a day after Russia's Foreign Ministry reported Ukraine targeted an energy infrastructure facility in Kavkazskaya, Krasnodar Territory, on Wednesday.

The attack caused the depressurization of an oil storage tank and caused a fire spanning 1,700 square meters.

"This facility plays a crucial role in the trans-shipment of oil from railway tankers into the pipeline system of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, an international oil transportation entity," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an online announcement.

Advertisement

Despite the exchange of military blows, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday said plans were "coming together" to reach a secure cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine, the Telegraph reported.

Starmer said allied countries are working to create a plan to safeguard a potential cease-fire following a meeting of what he called a "coalition of the willing" in the United Kingdom.

Latest Headlines

Hamas fires rockets into Tel Aviv as cease-fire crumbles
World News // 7 minutes ago
Hamas fires rockets into Tel Aviv as cease-fire crumbles
March 20 (UPI) -- A shaky ceasefire in the Gaza Strip slid further toward a resumption of full scale war Thursday when Hamas fired rockets toward the coastal city of Tel Aviv, officials reported.
Report: World's Catholic population grows, but number of priests declines
World News // 2 hours ago
Report: World's Catholic population grows, but number of priests declines
March 20 (UPI) -- The world's Catholic population has grown at last count, but the number of priests has fallen.
Canadian Prime Minister Carney to call snap federal election
World News // 4 hours ago
Canadian Prime Minister Carney to call snap federal election
March 20 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will call a snap federal election Sunday with voting as soon as April 28, according to Thursday Canadian media reports.
Turkey arrests 37 for 'provocative' social media posts over Istanbul mayor's arrest
World News // 5 hours ago
Turkey arrests 37 for 'provocative' social media posts over Istanbul mayor's arrest
March 20 (UPI) -- Turkey's authoritarian crackdown on political opposition continued Thursday with 37 people arrested for social media posts deemed "provocative." The posts came after the arrest of opposition leader Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.
Iran frees French tourist Olivier Grondeau after two years in prison
World News // 7 hours ago
Iran frees French tourist Olivier Grondeau after two years in prison
March 20 (UPI) -- Iran Thursday released French tourist who had been held for two years on a five year sentence for allegedly conspiring against the Islamic Republic, a charge that Olivier Grondeau's family denies.
At least 85 killed, 133 injured in Gaza in third day of Israeli airstrikes
World News // 7 hours ago
At least 85 killed, 133 injured in Gaza in third day of Israeli airstrikes
March 20 (UPI) -- Fresh Israeli airstrikes on Gaza overnight killed at least 85 Palestinians and injured 133, civil authorities in the Palestinian enclave said, as Israel doubled down on its renewed offensive by deploying ground troops.
Malaysian government authorizes new search for missing flight MH370
World News // 7 hours ago
Malaysian government authorizes new search for missing flight MH370
March 20 (UPI) -- Malaysia's government Wednesday authorized a new search for flight MH370 which went down in March 2014 and was never found. Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity will conduct the search.
Trump floats plan to protect Ukraine's besieged power plants through U.S. ownership
World News // 9 hours ago
Trump floats plan to protect Ukraine's besieged power plants through U.S. ownership
March 20 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States could take over Ukraine's embattled power plants, at least one of which is occupied by Russian forces, saying American ownership would be "the best protection."
China executes four Canadians, Ottawa says
World News // 14 hours ago
China executes four Canadians, Ottawa says
March 20 (UPI) -- China has executed four Canadians, according to Ottawa's foreign affairs minister, who condemned Beijing for not heeding their calls for leniency.
Pope Francis improving, no longer needs mechanical ventilation at night
World News // 21 hours ago
Pope Francis improving, no longer needs mechanical ventilation at night
March 19 (UPI) -- Pope Francis' condition continues to improve and he no longer requires mechanical ventilation for help breathing at night in the treatment of double pneumonia, the Vatican said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump wants to pave over Rose Garden's grass
Trump wants to pave over Rose Garden's grass
China executes four Canadians, Ottawa says
China executes four Canadians, Ottawa says
Minnesota state senator faces charges of solicitation of minor for prostitution
Minnesota state senator faces charges of solicitation of minor for prostitution
Kohl's 'temporarily' won't accept Amazon returns at some stores
Kohl's 'temporarily' won't accept Amazon returns at some stores
Armed man surrenders after 'barricade incident' outside CIA headquarters, authorities say
Armed man surrenders after 'barricade incident' outside CIA headquarters, authorities say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement