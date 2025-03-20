Ukraine, Russia exchange blows despite potential cease-fire agreement

An undated photo made available on Thursday shows a Russian BM-21 Grad self-propelled multiple rocket launcher firing toward Ukrainian positions. Photo by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/EPA-EFE

March 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian drones struck a Russian strategic bomber base in a "massive" attack, and Russia struck Ukraine's Kirovohrad region during the overnight hours Thursday. Russian officials reported a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack on the Engels airbase in Saratov Oblast and said air defenses downed 54 drones during the overnight attack. Advertisement

"Saratov and Engels today suffered the most massive [unmanned aerial vehicle] attack of all time," Saratov Gov. Roman Busargin said in a Telegram post and reported by ABC News.

Busargin said the airfield was on fire and about 30 houses were damaged by the drone attack.

He said the attack blew out windows at a local hospital, which injured a woman. Two local kindergartens and a school also were damaged.

Russia's Engels airbase is home to Russian Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers that are capable of launching long-range nuclear and conventional airstrikes, Newsweek reported.

Engels is located about 500 miles southeast of Moscow and has been targeted several times by the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine confirms aerial attack

Ukrainian defense officials acknowledged the attack in a post on X.

"Fires, explosions and secondary detonation of ammunition were recorded in the vicinity of the airfield," the Defense of Ukraine post says.

"The occupiers' aviation uses this military facility primarily for missile strikes on Ukrainian territory and terrorist attacks against civilians," the post said.

"The occupiers' aviation uses this military facility primarily for missile strikes on Ukrainian territory and terrorist attacks against civilians," the post said.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces possess detailed intelligence on the strategic sites of Russian occupiers, adhere to international humanitarian law and take measures to maximize civilian safety while working to put an end to Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine."

Russian airstrikes in Ukraine

Russia also attacked targets in Ukraine early Thursday morning, NBC News reported.

Russian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted 10 images to his Telegram account that he says shows fires and damage caused by Russian airstrikes in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region.

"Russia attacks on Ukraine, despite its propaganda statements, do not stop," Zelensky said.

The photos showed Ukrainian firefighters battling fires and other evidence of damage caused by the Russian strike.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service also posted images of buildings and vehicles on fire in Kropyvnytskyi.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported it downed 75 Russian drones over 12 regions, including Kyiv.

"The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups," Ukrainian Air Force officials said.

The attack occurred several hours after Zelensky in a phone call told President Donald Trump he agrees to a partial cease-fire with Russia.

Russian energy facility targeted by Ukraine

The Russian air assault also occurred a day after Russia's Foreign Ministry reported Ukraine targeted an energy infrastructure facility in Kavkazskaya, Krasnodar Territory, on Wednesday.

The attack caused the depressurization of an oil storage tank and caused a fire spanning 1,700 square meters.

"This facility plays a crucial role in the trans-shipment of oil from railway tankers into the pipeline system of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, an international oil transportation entity," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an online announcement.

Despite the exchange of military blows, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday said plans were "coming together" to reach a secure cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine, the Telegraph reported.

Starmer said allied countries are working to create a plan to safeguard a potential cease-fire following a meeting of what he called a "coalition of the willing" in the United Kingdom.