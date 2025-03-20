Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 20, 2025 / 7:43 AM

Trump floats plan to protect Ukraine's besieged power plants through U.S.-ownership

By Paul Godfrey
U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested the United States could take over Ukraine's embattled electric power plants, saying American ownership would be "the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI
1 of 2 | U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested the United States could take over Ukraine's embattled electric power plants, saying American ownership would be "the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States could take over Ukraine's embattled electric power plants, at least one of which is controlled by Russian forces, saying American ownership would be "the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure."

Trump made the offer in an hour-long call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday to brief him on discussions he had with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a day earlier on implementing a U.S.-brokered cease-fire, according to a White House statement.

Advertisement

Referring to both electrical supply and nuclear power plants in Ukraine as part of a discussion on a partial cease-fire covering energy infrastructure that Ukraine and Russia agreed to, Trump said the United States "could be very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise."

Advertisement

"American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure," the statement reads.

Related

Ukraine's electricity generation, transmission and distribution system has been a particular focus of Russia's military strategy since launching its full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022 with power plants, sub-stations and pylons frequently targeted in attacks, including the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, seized by Russia in March 2022 and occupied by its forces ever since.

The plant, Europe's largest, that before being taken over generated half of Ukraine's nuclear energy and one-fifth of its entire electricity output, remains disconnected from the energy grid, but not decommissioned, and under the nominal supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Zelensky told reporters in a virtual briefing Wednesday that the discussion with Trump around the energy plants focused on restarting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station.

"Water supply, technical staff, and many more steps to ensure that in a year and a half to two and a half, the plant starts to bring money and electricity to people. This is my vision," he said.

In February, the former Chernobyl nuclear plant in the north of Kyiv province, which suffered a meltdown in 1986 that spewed out a radioactive cloud that contaminated a large part of the country and much of Europe, was targeted by Russia in an attack that damaged the New Safe Containment shelter encasing the reactor to prevent radiation leaking into the air.

Advertisement

In June 2023, the Kakhovka Hydro Electric Power Plant dam on the Dnipro River, northeast of Kherson, was blown up, knocking out one of the country's largest power plants and flooding hundreds of square miles of land downstream in an attack that both sides accused the other of carrying out.

Wednesday's conversation between the two leaders, which Trump called "fantastic" and Zelensky said was "positive, very substantive, and frank," also saw Trump offer close information sharing between their defense staffs as the battlefield situation evolved and to work to fulfill Zelensky's request for more air defense systems, particularly the so-called Patriot system made by Arlington, Va.,-based Raytheon

Trump agreed to work with him to access what was available, particularly from Europe, although it was unclear if he was referring to U.S. systems currently deployed in Europe or systems from NATO allies in Europe.

They also agreed to send technical teams to Saudi Arabia in the coming days to discuss extending the energy cease-fire to cover the Black Sea "on the way to a full cease-fire," saying it could serve as a first step toward the full end of the war and ensuring security.

The presidents instructed their teams to move ahead with the technical issues related to implementing and broadening the partial cease-fire as quickly as possible, emphasizing that their representatives would be given authority to "agree on all necessary aspects of advancing toward lasting peace and security."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

China executes four Canadians, Ottawa says
World News // 5 hours ago
China executes four Canadians, Ottawa says
March 20 (UPI) -- China has executed four Canadians, according to Ottawa's foreign affairs minister, who condemned Beijing for not heeding their calls for leniency.
Pope Francis improving, no longer needs mechanical ventilation at night
World News // 12 hours ago
Pope Francis improving, no longer needs mechanical ventilation at night
March 19 (UPI) -- Pope Francis' condition continues to improve and he no longer requires mechanical ventilation for help breathing at night in the treatment of double pneumonia, the Vatican said Wednesday.
2 Colombian Navy cadets to face U.S. trial over alleged Navy recruitment to smuggle drugs
World News // 15 hours ago
2 Colombian Navy cadets to face U.S. trial over alleged Navy recruitment to smuggle drugs
March 19 (UPI) -- Two former Colombian Navy cadets have been extradited to the United States to stand trial for allegedly recruiting active Navy personnel to smuggle drugs into the country.
Vancouver Auto Show pulls Tesla exhibits due to safety concerns
World News // 17 hours ago
Vancouver Auto Show pulls Tesla exhibits due to safety concerns
March 19 (UPI) -- Vancouver International Auto Show officials forced Tesla exhibitors to withdraw from the auto show that runs from Wednesday through Sunday in Vancouver, Canada, due to safety concerns.
Germany warns citizens traveling to U.S. after 3 nationals detained
World News // 19 hours ago
Germany warns citizens traveling to U.S. after 3 nationals detained
March 19 (UPI) -- The government of Germany updated travel guidance for people traveling to the United States after three of its citizens were detained in an attempt to enter "the land of the free."
Thousands of Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
World News // 20 hours ago
Thousands of Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
March 19 (UPI) -- Thousands of Israeli protesters Wednesday turned out to oppose the resumption of Israeli military attacks in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to fire Shin Bet intelligence head Ronen Bar.
DR Congo, Rwanda call for cease-fire in surprise Qatar joint statement
World News // 20 hours ago
DR Congo, Rwanda call for cease-fire in surprise Qatar joint statement
March 19 (UPI) -- In a surprise announcement from Qatar Tuesday the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda jointly called for a cease-fire in an effort to end warfare between them after 30 years of fighting.
Erdogan's government arrests Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Turkish political crackdown
World News // 21 hours ago
Erdogan's government arrests Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Turkish political crackdown
March 19 (UPI) -- Political opposition leader and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was in Turkish police custody Wednesday after he was arrested days before being chosen as the presidential candidate for the Republican People's Party.
At least 14 people killed in second night of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
World News // 21 hours ago
At least 14 people killed in second night of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
March 19 (UPI) -- A second consecutive night of renewed airstrikes on Gaza killed at least 14 people and injured many more as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed the Israeli military's resumption of full-force combat was only
South Korean opposition leader calls for swift ruling on Yoon impeachment
World News // 22 hours ago
South Korean opposition leader calls for swift ruling on Yoon impeachment
SEOUL, March 19 (UPI) -- Main opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday called for South Korea's Constitutional Court to issue its decision on whether to uphold the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, as public uncertainty grows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump wants to pave over Rose Garden's grass
Trump wants to pave over Rose Garden's grass
Minnesota state senator faces charges of solicitation of minor for prostitution
Minnesota state senator faces charges of solicitation of minor for prostitution
Germany warns citizens traveling to U.S. after 3 nationals detained
Germany warns citizens traveling to U.S. after 3 nationals detained
Trump CFPB cuts raise concern about financial crises, conflict of interest
Trump CFPB cuts raise concern about financial crises, conflict of interest
Russian attacks kill at least 2, injure 18 in Ukraine after U.S. partial cease-fire agreement
Russian attacks kill at least 2, injure 18 in Ukraine after U.S. partial cease-fire agreement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement