"Olivier Grondeau is free in France, among his family! We share his family's immense happiness and relief. I thank all government services, our ambassador to Iran, and the Quai d'Orsay Crisis and Support Center for their decisive action," Macron said.

Macron called for Iran to free two other French citizens -- Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris.

"My thoughts are with them and their families today," he said.

The couple were accused by Iran of being involved in protests which their family denies. France is working to persuade Iran to release them.

Kohler is a teacher. Paris is her partner.

Grondeau got arrested in October 2022 in Iran on the charge of "conspiring against the Islamic Republic."

As he flew home French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot posted a photo of Grondeau on a plane.

"Held hostage in Iran for 887 days, he has been reunited with his family, loved ones, and his country. It's a huge relief," Barrot said.

Grondeau's family said he is a passionate fan of Persian poetry and had gone to Iran using a tourist visa as part of a world tour.