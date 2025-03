Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (L) will call a snap federal election Sunday with voting as soon as April 28, according to Thursday Canadian media reports. French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets Carney at the Elysee Palace in Paris March 17, 2025 three days after Carney was sworn in. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will call a snap federal election Sunday with voting as soon as April 28, according to Thursday Canadian media reports. CTV News and Radio-Canada, citing unnamed sources, confirmed the plan to call the election but the actual voting day hasn't been decided. It could be either April 28 or May 5. Advertisement

The campaign is expected to last between 36 and 55 days.

Carney will ask Canada's governor-general to dissolve Parliament and call the federal election.

He faces an election campaign after having just been sworn in on March 14.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on Thursday in Quebec claimed if elected his party would ramp up energy projects to create what he claimed would be a big economic boost.

"We will unleash hundreds of billions of dollars in power plants, nuclear energy, mines, pipelines, data centers and much more," he said.

New Democratic Party leader Jameet Singh on Thursday accepted an endorsement from the United Steelworkers union.

"In this election, under Trump's chaotic tariff threats and trade war, we need real solutions that will make a difference in people's lives," USW national director Marty Warren said. "In this election there is only one choice for workers: Jameet Singh and the NDP's team of candidates.