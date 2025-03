1 of 3 | Thousands of Israeli protesters Wednesday turned out to oppose the resumption of Israeli military attacks in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to fire Shin Bet intelligence head Ronen Bar. People carry Israeli flags as they demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government Wednesday. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Thousands of Israeli protesters Wednesday turned out to oppose the resumption of Israeli military attacks in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to fire Shin Bet intelligence head Ronen Bar. That agency is leading a corruption investigation into Netanyahu's office known as "Qatargate." Advertisement

At least four people were arrested as protesters also accused the government of resuming the Gaza war to maintain Netanyahu's political power rather than acting in the best interests of the Israel.

The protesters gathers outside the Knesset in Jerusalem then marched toward Netanyahu's home.

Some carried a banner that said, "The future of the coalition or the future of Israel," reflecting sentiment that Netanyahu is more focused on preserving his right-wing political coalition over Israel's security.

The demonstrators gathered a day after Israel once again attacked Gaza, killing at least 404 Palestinians and injuring over 560.

The new attacks have helped stabilize Netanyahu's fragile governing coalition as he continues to battle a long-running corruption trial and investigation against him.

Netanyahu was scheduled to testify in the corruption trial Tuesday but that was canceled due to the new Israeli military action in Gaza.

Advertisement

Elias Shraga, chairman of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, told CNN, "Netanyahu wanted to escape justice. This is the only reason we are facing the regime coup and this bloody war. This is a dangerous mixture."

He said Netanyahu "doesn't care about the hostages."

He added that it was very simple, alleging Netanyahu is using the war to both escape justice and keep his coalition viable, which sacrifices people while Netanyahu "sells his soul."

Israelis protest against Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem