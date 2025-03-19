Pope Francis improving, no longer needs mechanical ventilation at night

On Sunday, the Vatican released a photo of Pope Francis for the first time since he was hospitalized Feb. 134. Photo courtesy Vatican Press Office

March 19 (UPI) -- Pope Francis' condition continues to improve and he no longer requires mechanical ventilation for help breathing at night in the treatment of double pneumonia, the Vatican said Wednesday. The 88-year-old pontiff has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli hospital, initially for the treatment of bronchitis. The double pneumonia diagnosis was determined one week later, and at time he was put on a breathing machine and had kidney problems.

"The Holy Father's clinical condition is confirmed to be improving," the press office said. "The Holy Father has suspended non-invasive mechanical ventilation and also has less need of high-flow oxygen therapy. Motor and respiratory physiotherapy is continuing to make progress."

His doctors have said that his lung infections are under control though not eliminated.

"The values of his clinical analyses are in the normal range, and the Pope continues to be fever-free," the press office said.

The press office originally was giving twice-daily updates but didn't release one Tuesday.

The next update on his health is expected no earlier than next week, the office said. They plan to give general information to journalists on Friday and Monday.

On Wednesday morning, on the Solemnity of Saint Joseph, Francis concelebrated Mass."

He also spent the day receiving treatment, praying and doing some work.

On Sunday, the Vatican released a photo of him for the first time he was hospitalized. The image shows the pope seated in a wheelchair in the chape after concelebrating Mass. The chapel is on the 10th floor of the hospital where he has gone to pray every day since his medical condition showed slight improvements.

The Vatican said it has not decided who will preside over liturgies during Holy Week, including Easter on April 20.

Francis on Thursday marked 12 years as Pope, though there were no formal celebrations. It was a public holiday in the Vatican.