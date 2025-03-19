Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 19, 2025 / 7:41 PM

Pope Francis improving, no longer needs mechanical ventilation at night

By Allen Cone
On Sunday, the Vatican released a photo of Pope Francis for the first time since he was hospitalized Feb. 134. Photo courtesy Vatican Press Office
On Sunday, the Vatican released a photo of Pope Francis for the first time since he was hospitalized Feb. 134. Photo courtesy Vatican Press Office

March 19 (UPI) -- Pope Francis' condition continues to improve and he no longer requires mechanical ventilation for help breathing at night in the treatment of double pneumonia, the Vatican said Wednesday.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli hospital, initially for the treatment of bronchitis. The double pneumonia diagnosis was determined one week later, and at time he was put on a breathing machine and had kidney problems.

Advertisement

"The Holy Father's clinical condition is confirmed to be improving," the press office said. "The Holy Father has suspended non-invasive mechanical ventilation and also has less need of high-flow oxygen therapy. Motor and respiratory physiotherapy is continuing to make progress."

His doctors have said that his lung infections are under control though not eliminated.

Related

"The values of his clinical analyses are in the normal range, and the Pope continues to be fever-free," the press office said.

The press office originally was giving twice-daily updates but didn't release one Tuesday.

The next update on his health is expected no earlier than next week, the office said. They plan to give general information to journalists on Friday and Monday.

Advertisement

On Wednesday morning, on the Solemnity of Saint Joseph, Francis concelebrated Mass."

He also spent the day receiving treatment, praying and doing some work.

On Sunday, the Vatican released a photo of him for the first time he was hospitalized. The image shows the pope seated in a wheelchair in the chape after concelebrating Mass. The chapel is on the 10th floor of the hospital where he has gone to pray every day since his medical condition showed slight improvements.

The Vatican said it has not decided who will preside over liturgies during Holy Week, including Easter on April 20.

Francis on Thursday marked 12 years as Pope, though there were no formal celebrations. It was a public holiday in the Vatican.

Latest Headlines

2 Colombian Navy cadets to face U.S. trial over alleged Navy recruitment to smuggle drugs
World News // 2 hours ago
2 Colombian Navy cadets to face U.S. trial over alleged Navy recruitment to smuggle drugs
March 19 (UPI) -- Two former Colombian Navy cadets have been extradited to the United States to stand trial for allegedly recruiting active Navy personnel to smuggle drugs into the country.
Vancouver Auto Show pulls Tesla exhibits due to safety concerns
World News // 5 hours ago
Vancouver Auto Show pulls Tesla exhibits due to safety concerns
March 19 (UPI) -- Vancouver International Auto Show officials forced Tesla exhibitors to withdraw from the auto show that runs from Wednesday through Sunday in Vancouver, Canada, due to safety concerns.
Germany warns citizens traveling to U.S. after 3 nationals detained
World News // 6 hours ago
Germany warns citizens traveling to U.S. after 3 nationals detained
March 19 (UPI) -- The government of Germany updated travel guidance for people traveling to the United States after three of its citizens were detained in an attempt to enter "the land of the free."
Thousands of Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
World News // 7 hours ago
Thousands of Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
March 19 (UPI) -- Thousands of Israeli protesters Wednesday turned out to oppose the resumption of Israeli military attacks in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to fire Shin Bet intelligence head Ronen Bar.
DR Congo, Rwanda call for cease-fire in surprise Qatar joint statement
World News // 8 hours ago
DR Congo, Rwanda call for cease-fire in surprise Qatar joint statement
March 19 (UPI) -- In a surprise announcement from Qatar Tuesday the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda jointly called for a cease-fire in an effort to end warfare between them after 30 years of fighting.
Erdogan's government arrests Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Turkish political crackdown
World News // 9 hours ago
Erdogan's government arrests Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Turkish political crackdown
March 19 (UPI) -- Political opposition leader and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was in Turkish police custody Wednesday after he was arrested days before being chosen as the presidential candidate for the Republican People's Party.
At least 14 people killed in second night of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
World News // 9 hours ago
At least 14 people killed in second night of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
March 19 (UPI) -- A second consecutive night of renewed airstrikes on Gaza killed at least 14 people and injured many more as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed the Israeli military's resumption of full-force combat was only
South Korean opposition leader calls for swift ruling on Yoon impeachment
World News // 9 hours ago
South Korean opposition leader calls for swift ruling on Yoon impeachment
SEOUL, March 19 (UPI) -- Main opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday called for South Korea's Constitutional Court to issue its decision on whether to uphold the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, as public uncertainty grows.
Russian attacks kill at least 2, injure 18 in Ukraine after U.S. partial cease-fire agreement
World News // 11 hours ago
Russian attacks kill at least 2, injure 18 in Ukraine after U.S. partial cease-fire agreement
March 19 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and 18 injured overnight in Russian drone and artillery strikes on Ukraine, including two hospitals, despite U.S. President Donald Trump claiming he had secured an "immediate cease-fire."
German parliament votes for massive debt reform, defense spending hike
World News // 20 hours ago
German parliament votes for massive debt reform, defense spending hike
March 18 (UPI) -- Germany's parliament voted Tuesday in favor of incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz's massive debt reform, which will free up hundreds of billions of euros for Europe's defenses amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ICE arrests noted immigration activist in Aurora, Colo.
ICE arrests noted immigration activist in Aurora, Colo.
Louisiana carries out state's first nitrogen hypoxia execution
Louisiana carries out state's first nitrogen hypoxia execution
No drug use, special treatment apparent in Prince Harry's visa request
No drug use, special treatment apparent in Prince Harry's visa request
Trump CFPB cuts raise concern about financial crises, conflict of interest
Trump CFPB cuts raise concern about financial crises, conflict of interest
Germany warns citizens traveling to U.S. after 3 nationals detained
Germany warns citizens traveling to U.S. after 3 nationals detained
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement