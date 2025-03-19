In a surprise announcement from Qatar Tuesday the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda jointly called for a cease-fire in an effort to end warfare between them after 30 years of fighting. Photo by Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs

March 19 (UPI) -- In a surprise announcement from Qatar Tuesday the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda jointly called for a cease-fire in an effort to end warfare between them after 30 years of fighting. "The Heads of State reaffirmed the commitment of all parties to an immediate and unconditional cease-fire," Qatar's government said in a statement. Advertisement

The joint announcement from Qatar, Congo and Rwanda added that the heads of state welcomed progress in peace talks in Luanda and Nairobi and agreed to keep talking in efforts to create a "lasting peace."

"This is the first time a concrete statement is coming from both leaders," Institute for Security Studies Central Africa scholar Oluwole Ojewale said.

"The leaders also discussed the urgent need for direct political dialogue with AFC/M23 as key to addressing the root causes of the conflict in Eastern DRC," Rwanda's presidency said in a separate statement on X.

It wasn't clear whether M23 would honor a cease-fire to end the fighting that has killed 7,000 people since January, since the group refused to participate in Tuesday peace talks in Angola.

The armed rebel group M23 backed by Rwanda took control of eastern Congo's two largest cities and a large piece of other territory in January attacks.

The second city fell to M23 fighters Feb. 17 when they entered Bukavu backed up by Rwanda's military.

According to the United Nations, the United States and the European Union, M23's weapons and commanders come from Rwanda's military.

M23 didn't participate in the Qatar meeting.

Earlier this month the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said in a statement that nearly 80,000 people had fled Congo due to the fighting and sexual violence.

The NewYork Times, citing the U.N. refugee agency, said more than 700,000 people in all have been displaced since January by the fighting.

"Near the frontlines, sexual violence and human rights abuses remain rampant, as is the looting and destruction of civilian homes and businesses," UNHCR Deputy Director Patrick Eba said in March 4 statement.