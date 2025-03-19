Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 19, 2025 / 11:13 AM

DR Congo, Rwanda call for cease-fire in surprise Qatar joint statement

By Doug Cunningham
In a surprise announcement from Qatar Tuesday the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda jointly called for a cease-fire in an effort to end warfare between them after 30 years of fighting. Photo by Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs
In a surprise announcement from Qatar Tuesday the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda jointly called for a cease-fire in an effort to end warfare between them after 30 years of fighting. Photo by Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs

March 19 (UPI) -- In a surprise announcement from Qatar Tuesday the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda jointly called for a cease-fire in an effort to end warfare between them after 30 years of fighting.

"The Heads of State reaffirmed the commitment of all parties to an immediate and unconditional cease-fire," Qatar's government said in a statement.

Advertisement

The joint announcement from Qatar, Congo and Rwanda added that the heads of state welcomed progress in peace talks in Luanda and Nairobi and agreed to keep talking in efforts to create a "lasting peace."

"This is the first time a concrete statement is coming from both leaders," Institute for Security Studies Central Africa scholar Oluwole Ojewale said.

Related

"The leaders also discussed the urgent need for direct political dialogue with AFC/M23 as key to addressing the root causes of the conflict in Eastern DRC," Rwanda's presidency said in a separate statement on X.

It wasn't clear whether M23 would honor a cease-fire to end the fighting that has killed 7,000 people since January, since the group refused to participate in Tuesday peace talks in Angola.

The armed rebel group M23 backed by Rwanda took control of eastern Congo's two largest cities and a large piece of other territory in January attacks.

Advertisement

The second city fell to M23 fighters Feb. 17 when they entered Bukavu backed up by Rwanda's military.

According to the United Nations, the United States and the European Union, M23's weapons and commanders come from Rwanda's military.

M23 didn't participate in the Qatar meeting.

Earlier this month the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said in a statement that nearly 80,000 people had fled Congo due to the fighting and sexual violence.

The NewYork Times, citing the U.N. refugee agency, said more than 700,000 people in all have been displaced since January by the fighting.

"Near the frontlines, sexual violence and human rights abuses remain rampant, as is the looting and destruction of civilian homes and businesses," UNHCR Deputy Director Patrick Eba said in March 4 statement.

Latest Headlines

Thousands of Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
World News // 19 minutes ago
Thousands of Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
March 19 (UPI) -- Thousands of Israeli protesters Wednesday turned out to oppose the resumption of Israeli military attacks in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to fire Shin Bet intelligence head Ronen Bar.
Erdogan's government arrests Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Turkish political crackdown
World News // 1 hour ago
Erdogan's government arrests Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Turkish political crackdown
March 19 (UPI) -- Political opposition leader and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was in Turkish police custody Wednesday after he was arrested days before being chosen as the presidential candidate for the Republican People's Party.
At least 14 people killed in second night of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
World News // 2 hours ago
At least 14 people killed in second night of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
March 19 (UPI) -- A second consecutive night of renewed airstrikes on Gaza killed at least 14 people and injured many more as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed the Israeli military's resumption of full-force combat was only
South Korean opposition leader calls for swift ruling on Yoon impeachment
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korean opposition leader calls for swift ruling on Yoon impeachment
SEOUL, March 19 (UPI) -- Main opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday called for South Korea's Constitutional Court to issue its decision on whether to uphold the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, as public uncertainty grows.
Russian attacks kill at least 2, injure 18 in Ukraine after U.S. partial cease-fire agreement
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian attacks kill at least 2, injure 18 in Ukraine after U.S. partial cease-fire agreement
March 19 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and 18 injured overnight in Russian drone and artillery strikes on Ukraine, including two hospitals, despite U.S. President Donald Trump claiming he had secured an "immediate cease-fire."
German parliament votes for massive debt reform, defense spending hike
World News // 13 hours ago
German parliament votes for massive debt reform, defense spending hike
March 18 (UPI) -- Germany's parliament voted Tuesday in favor of incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz's massive debt reform, which will free up hundreds of billions of euros for Europe's defenses amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. 
Hundreds killed in Gaza as Israel ends cease-fire with Hamas
World News // 1 day ago
Hundreds killed in Gaza as Israel ends cease-fire with Hamas
March 18 (UPI) -- Israeli warplanes pounded Gaza on Tuesday, killing hundreds of Palestinians in what is the first major attack since Israel and Hamas entered a fragile U.S.-backed cease-fire in January.
U.N. agency warns bird flu spreading at 'unprecedented' scale, calls for global response
World News // 19 hours ago
U.N. agency warns bird flu spreading at 'unprecedented' scale, calls for global response
March 18 (UPI) -- A United Nations health agency has called the spread of H5N1 bird flu "unprecedented" and called on world leaders to coordinate a global response.
Gallup poll: U.S. support for Ukraine climbs to 46% among public
World News // 20 hours ago
Gallup poll: U.S. support for Ukraine climbs to 46% among public
March 18 (UPI) -- Public support for American aid in Ukraine appears to be rising, according to new polling.
Missing Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki's parents ask Dominican police to declare her dead
World News // 21 hours ago
Missing Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki's parents ask Dominican police to declare her dead
March 18 (UPI) -- The parents of Sudiksha Konanki requested that authorities in the Dominican Republic officially declare their daughter dead about two weeks after the University of Pittsburgh student went missing in Punta Cana.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ICE arrests noted immigration activist in Aurora, Colo.
ICE arrests noted immigration activist in Aurora, Colo.
U.N. agency warns bird flu spreading at 'unprecedented' scale, calls for global response
U.N. agency warns bird flu spreading at 'unprecedented' scale, calls for global response
Missing Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki's parents ask Dominican police to declare her dead
Missing Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki's parents ask Dominican police to declare her dead
No drug use, special treatment apparent in Prince Harry's visa request
No drug use, special treatment apparent in Prince Harry's visa request
Louisiana carries out state's first nitrogen hypoxia execution
Louisiana carries out state's first nitrogen hypoxia execution
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement