World News
March 19, 2025 / 12:45 PM

Germany warns citizens traveling to U.S. after 3 nationals detained

By Chris Benson
On Wednesday, Germany's foreign office warned German citizens that more strict immigration policies under U.S. President Donald Trump may land travelers in detention or face a possibility of deportation. However, it stopped short of issuing a formal warning. File Photo Provided By Georg Wendt/EPA-EFE
March 19 (UPI) -- The government of Germany on Wednesday updated travel guidance for people traveling to the United States after three of its citizens were detained in an attempt to enter "the land of the free."

Germany's foreign office warned German citizens that more strict immigration policies under U.S. President Donald Trump may land travelers in detention or face a possibility of deportation.

However, it stopped short of issuing a formal warning.

Germany, which is the European Union's largest economy, also warned that even minor infractions could trigger deportation or ban on any future entry into the United States.

"A criminal conviction in the United States, false information regarding the purpose of stay, or even a slight overstay of the visa upon entry or exit can lead to arrest, detention, and deportation upon entry or exit," according to the German Foreign Office advisory.

It arrived as the ministry said Monday it was investigating the case of three German citizens who had been denied entry into the United States and were put in a detention facility while attempting to enter.

"The Federal Foreign Office is aware of three cases in which German citizens were unable to enter the United States and were placed in deportation detention upon entry," stated a foreign ministry spokesperson.

According to the U.S. embassy in Berlin, German citizens with a valid tourist visa to the United States are generally allowed to travel visa-free for up to 90 days.

Among those arbitrarily detained by American officials in separate cases were a 34-year-old legal permanent U.S. resident at a Boston airport before he was transferred to a Rhode Island facility.

The German national, Fabian Schmidt, was "violently interrogated" and stripped naked before he was forced into a cold shower, according to his mother, Astrid Senior. The other two were a 29-year-old female tattoo artist Jessica Brosche and a 25-year-old Lucas Sielaff.

It came as a strike at Germany's Hamburg Airport a little more than a week ago left all outgoing flights canceled with more airports that were likely to be affected.

Latest Headlines

Thousands of Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
World News // 1 hour ago
March 19 (UPI) -- Thousands of Israeli protesters Wednesday turned out to oppose the resumption of Israeli military attacks in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to fire Shin Bet intelligence head Ronen Bar.
DR Congo, Rwanda call for cease-fire in surprise Qatar joint statement
World News // 2 hours ago
March 19 (UPI) -- In a surprise announcement from Qatar Tuesday the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda jointly called for a cease-fire in an effort to end warfare between them after 30 years of fighting.
Erdogan's government arrests Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Turkish political crackdown
World News // 3 hours ago
March 19 (UPI) -- Political opposition leader and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was in Turkish police custody Wednesday after he was arrested days before being chosen as the presidential candidate for the Republican People's Party.
At least 14 people killed in second night of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
March 19 (UPI) -- A second consecutive night of renewed airstrikes on Gaza killed at least 14 people and injured many more as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed the Israeli military's resumption of full-force combat was only
South Korean opposition leader calls for swift ruling on Yoon impeachment
World News // 3 hours ago
SEOUL, March 19 (UPI) -- Main opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday called for South Korea's Constitutional Court to issue its decision on whether to uphold the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, as public uncertainty grows.
Russian attacks kill at least 2, injure 18 in Ukraine after U.S. partial cease-fire agreement
World News // 5 hours ago
March 19 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and 18 injured overnight in Russian drone and artillery strikes on Ukraine, including two hospitals, despite U.S. President Donald Trump claiming he had secured an "immediate cease-fire."
German parliament votes for massive debt reform, defense spending hike
World News // 14 hours ago
March 18 (UPI) -- Germany's parliament voted Tuesday in favor of incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz's massive debt reform, which will free up hundreds of billions of euros for Europe's defenses amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. 
Hundreds killed in Gaza as Israel ends cease-fire with Hamas
World News // 1 day ago
March 18 (UPI) -- Israeli warplanes pounded Gaza on Tuesday, killing hundreds of Palestinians in what is the first major attack since Israel and Hamas entered a fragile U.S.-backed cease-fire in January.
U.N. agency warns bird flu spreading at 'unprecedented' scale, calls for global response
World News // 20 hours ago
March 18 (UPI) -- A United Nations health agency has called the spread of H5N1 bird flu "unprecedented" and called on world leaders to coordinate a global response.
Gallup poll: U.S. support for Ukraine climbs to 46% among public
World News // 21 hours ago
March 18 (UPI) -- Public support for American aid in Ukraine appears to be rising, according to new polling.
