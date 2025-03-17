Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 17, 2025 / 9:54 PM / Updated at 12:09 AM

Israel conducts 'extensive strikes' against Hamas in Gaza

By Sheri Walsh & Darryl Coote
An elderly Palestinian man walks past a destroyed building in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip on Friday. Early Tuesday, Israel Defense Forces conducted a wave of "extensive strikes" throughout Gaza as they targeted Hamas terrorists in the country's first major attack since the start of the cease-fire. Photo EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
An elderly Palestinian man walks past a destroyed building in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip on Friday. Early Tuesday, Israel Defense Forces conducted a wave of "extensive strikes" throughout Gaza as they targeted Hamas terrorists in the country's first major attack since the start of the cease-fire. Photo EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

March 17 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces conducted a wave of "extensive strikes" throughout the Gaza Strip early Tuesday as they targeted Hamas terrorists in the country's first major attack since the start of a cease-fire.

"Tonight we returned to fighting in Gaza due to Hamas' refusal to release the hostages and threats to harm IDF soldiers and Israeli communities," Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement. "If Hamas does not release all the hostages, the gates of hell will open in Gaza."

Advertisement

"The IDF is currently attacking Hamas terrorist organization targets throughout the Gaza Strip, with the aim of achieving the war goals as determined by the political echelon, including the release of all our hostages -- living and dead."

Netanyahu's office issued a second statement saying the operational plans for the attacks were presented over the weekend by the IDF to Israel's political leaders, who signed off on them.

Related

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength."

The IDF confirmed the attack in a statement on Telegram, saying it and the Israeli Security Agency were "conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip."

Advertisement

Israel's "increasing military force" Tuesday raises doubts about the state of a fragile cease-fire as the prime minister and Katz have accused Hamas of repeatedly rejecting mediation offers and refusing to release hostages.

Hamas "rejected all offers," Netanyahu and Katz said in reference to Hamas hostage negotiations with Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East. "From now on, Israel will act against Hamas with increasing military force."

The Gazan Ministry of Health said at least 44 Palestinians, including five children, were killed in the strikes with more than 50 others injured.

According to the Civil Defense in Gaza, more than 15 people, including five children, were killed and a number of people were "trapped under the rubble of homes that were bombed in various areas."

The Al-Awda Hospital said it was treating more than 70 injured people following strikes on homes in Nuseirat refugee camp.

Amid the attacks, Danny Danon, Israel's permanent representative to the United Nations, said a Security Council meeting will be convened to discuss the situation in Gaza, adding that if they want to stop the war, they must ensure the hostages held by Hamas are released.

"We will show no mercy on our enemies," he said in a recorded video. "Let me very clear: Israel will not stop until all of our hostages are back home."

Advertisement

The war began Oct. 7, 2023, with Hamas' brutal attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people. Another 251 were taken hostage. Around 60, some believed dead are still held by the militant group in Gaza, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

The fighting came to fragile armistice in mid-January in an agreement that included rounds of hostages and prisoners exchanges.

Disagreement over an extension to the cease-fire plan resulted in Netanyahu cutting off all aid to Gaza.

Latest Headlines

Macron, Starmer warmly greet Carney in first foreign trip as Canada's prime minister
World News // 17 hours ago
Macron, Starmer warmly greet Carney in first foreign trip as Canada's prime minister
March 17 (UPI) -- Mark Carney, Canada's new prime minister, chose to meet political leaders from Europe rather than U.S. President Trump in his first foreign trip on Monday.
Homeland Security ordered to release Prince Harry's immigration application
World News // 8 hours ago
Homeland Security ordered to release Prince Harry's immigration application
March 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Prince Harry's immigration application must be released by Tuesday to determine whether he disclosed drug use before coming to America.
French lawmaker calls for U.S. to return Statue of Liberty
World News // 8 hours ago
French lawmaker calls for U.S. to return Statue of Liberty
March 17 (UPI) -- A French lawmaker says the United States should return New York's Statue of Liberty because America now sides with "tyrants."
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov leaves France for Dubai despite investigation
World News // 11 hours ago
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov leaves France for Dubai despite investigation
March 17 (UPI) -- Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, said Monday he is back home in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, seven months after his arrest in France over charges the social messaging app was used for criminal activity.
Firefly Areospace's Blue Ghost commercial moonlander completes two-week mission
World News // 12 hours ago
Firefly Areospace's Blue Ghost commercial moonlander completes two-week mission
March 17 (UPI) -- After the first successful commercial moon landing, Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost completed its first mission two weeks in.
Social media companies face potential fines for illegal content under British Online Safety Act
World News // 14 hours ago
Social media companies face potential fines for illegal content under British Online Safety Act
March 17 (UPI) -- The United Kingdom began the Online Safety Act Monday, which requires every online organization to implement action against illegal content or face punishment by sizeable fine or national blockage.
OECD warns of economic headwinds as it revises down global growth forecast to 3.1%
World News // 14 hours ago
OECD warns of economic headwinds as it revises down global growth forecast to 3.1%
March 17 (UPI) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Monday downgraded its forecast for 2025 global growth by 0.2% to 3.1% due to mounting signs of weakness amid already slower growth and sticky inflati
Russian official says NATO, U.S., must provide Moscow with security guarantees of its own
World News // 17 hours ago
Russian official says NATO, U.S., must provide Moscow with security guarantees of its own
March 17 (UPI) -- Russian deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko said Monday that any peace deal with Ukraine must include "security guarantees" that Ukraine would remain neutral and be barred from NATO membership.
Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick's Day
World News // 17 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick's Day
March 17 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates Ireland's national holiday, St. Patrick's Day.
North Korea rejects G7 call for denuclearization, vows to 'strengthen' nuclear forces
World News // 19 hours ago
North Korea rejects G7 call for denuclearization, vows to 'strengthen' nuclear forces
SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- North Korea on Monday vowed to "steadily update and strengthen" its nuclear arsenal, rejecting a joint statement by the Group of Seven Foreign Ministers calling for Pyongyang to give up its nuclear ambitions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hearing on deportation of Brown University doctor Roasha Alawieh canceled
Hearing on deportation of Brown University doctor Roasha Alawieh canceled
Russian official says NATO, U.S., must provide Moscow with security guarantees of its own
Russian official says NATO, U.S., must provide Moscow with security guarantees of its own
Trump terminates Secret Service protection for Hunter, Ashley Biden
Trump terminates Secret Service protection for Hunter, Ashley Biden
Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick's Day
U.S. conducts strikes into Yemen as Houthis claim attacks on aircraft carrier
U.S. conducts strikes into Yemen as Houthis claim attacks on aircraft carrier
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement