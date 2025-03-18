Trending
World News
March 18, 2025 / 5:27 AM

Man on FBI's most wanted list arrested in Mexico

By Darryl Coote
Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales, 47, has been arrested in Mexico. He is on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list. Photo courtesy of Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch/Facebook
March 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Mexico have arrested Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales, an alleged leader of the MS-13 criminal organization and a suspect on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Roman-Bardales, 47, was arrested on the Teocelo-Baxtla highway, according to a joint statement Monday from the Defense Ministry, Navy, Attorney General's Office, National Guard and the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection.

The statement said Roman-Bardales had been informed of the reason for his arrest and read his legal rights. He was to be transferred to Mexico City to "appear before the relevant authorities before being deported to the United States, where he is wanted."

Little was known about Roman-Bardales' arrest.

The Mexican authorities said it was the result of national cooperation and ongoing investigations "aimed at capturing individuals responsible for generating violence."

During the investigation, authorities learned that Roman-Bardales was operating in Baxtla, located in southeastern Veracruz state.

"With this information, work teams were deployed to carry out fixed, mobile and discreet surveillance, which resulted in the suspect's arrest on the highway, they said.

Roman-Bardales, a native of El Salvadorian, is on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitive list.

He is wanted on a Sept. 22, 2022, indictment charging him and 12 for being high-ranking members of the MS-13 criminal organization.

He has been charged with conspiracy to provide and conceal material support and resources to terrorists, narco-terrorism conspiracy, racketeering conspiracy and alien smuggling conspiracy.

The indictment states Roman-Bardales is a "long-time high-ranking member" of the gang who provided directions to members in the United States.

The arrest comes as Mexico has ramped up law enforcement activities targeting drug cartels under pressure of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which imposed mass tariffs on Mexican goods due to narcotics and undocumented migrants crossing into the United States via the shared border.

Late last month, Mexico transferred 29 alleged drug cartel suspects to the United States.

