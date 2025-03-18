Missing Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki's parents ask Dominican police to declare her dead

The parents of University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki asked authorities in the Dominican Republic to officially declare their daughter dead. Photo courtesy of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's X account/UPI

March 18 (UPI) -- The parents of Sudiksha Konanki requested that authorities in the Dominican Republic officially declare their daughter dead about two weeks after the University of Pittsburgh student went missing in Punta Cana. "Given these circumstances, and after much deliberation, we request that the police department proceed with the legal declaration of her death," Subbarayudu and SreeDevi Konanki wrote to officials, adding how investigators believed it to be a drowning "and no evidence of foul play has been found." Advertisement

Konanki, a 20-year-old Indian citizen and U.S. permanent resident, was reported missing March 6 while on vacation with six other female college friends in the Caribbean country. She was last seen about 4:50 a.m. local time on a beach at Punta Cana's Riu Republica Resort.

Authorities announced the Konanki, a biology student, likely died in the ocean by drowning, and despite an extensive search, no body has been found.

A hotel spokesperson said that red flag notices, which indicate "that the sea had a strong current and very high waves," were flying the night Konanki disappeared.

Meanwhile, Dominican Republic National Police spokesman Diego Pesqueira confirmed the Konanki family sent the government a letter requesting a declaration of death.

"Initiating this process will allow our family to begin the grieving process and address matters related to her absence," her parents wrote. "While no declaration can truly ease our grief, we trust that this step will bring some closure and enable us to honor her memory."

Separately, a court hearing for 22-year-old Joshua Riibe, the last person to see Konami alive, was set for 2 p.m. local time Tuesday as the Iowa resident and student at Minnesota's St. Cloud State University remained in custody and petitioned for his freedom.

Riibe argued that that his rights were violated, as he was held in hotel custody, and no charges have been filed against any individual.

On Sunday, Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman, in the Virginia county where the Konanki family lives, told CNN that Riibe had been "very forthright with our detectives" and saw no inconsistencies with Riibe's testimony.

Riibe, according to his attorney, "has been confined to the hotel since the investigation began. He is permanently escorted by the police anywhere he goes. So, no, he is not free to leave."

The sheriff's office wrote Tuesday that Sudiksha's family "has expressed their belief that she drowned."

"While a final decision to make such a declaration rests with authorities in the Dominican Republic," Chapman's office added, "we will support the Konanki family in every way possible as we continue to review the evidence and information made available to us in the course of this investigation."