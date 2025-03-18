Trending
World News
March 18, 2025 / 1:22 PM

South African officials: Antarctic base 'under control' after sexual, physical assault allegations

By Chris Benson
A leaked email by an overwinter researcher at South Africa's isolated Sanae IV base outlined what was "an environment of fear" created by a team member, and that there was "deep concern" over safety after a man on the team -- one of 10 members -- was accused of sexually and physically assaulting team members which was reported Feb. 27. File Photo by en Holt Sr.NASA/GRACE team/DLR/B/UPI
March 18 (UPI) -- Officials on Tuesday said that what appeared to be a terrorizing experience at a remote base in Antarctica may be under control.

A leaked email by an overwinter researcher at South Africa's isolated Sanae IV base outlined what was "an environment of fear" created by a team member, and that there was "deep concern" over safety after a man on the team -- one of 10 members -- was accused of sexually and physically assaulting a team member which was reported Feb. 27.

On Tuesday, South Africa's Environment Minister Dion George told CBS News that "the situation at the base" in Vesleskarvet, Queen Maude Land "remains calm and all is under control." However, the government added that sexual assault reports were "not correct."

It was also alleged that a male team member was becoming mentally unstable in the remote, icy continent and had threatened to kill another colleague.

"His behavior has become increasingly egregious, and I am experiencing significant difficulty in feeling secure in his presence," the email by the unidentified researcher read in part, adding: "It is imperative that immediate action is taken to ensure my safety and the safety of all employees."

However, prospective team members under psychometric tests before getting deployed to the isolated station to check mental durability.

"Even though all of the assessments and evaluations show no areas of concern, it is not uncommon that once individuals arrive at the extremely remote areas where the scientific bases are located, an initial adjustment to the environment is required," according to South African officials.

The team has been spending the winter months on a stilted base with a row of buildings near a cliff's edge some 2,500 miles from South Africa's nearest base point, where temps can be -4 degrees Fahrenheit with 150 mile-per-hour wind speeds.

They are due to remain until December at the heart of Antarctia's summer and South Africa says it has worked "to restore the relationships and build a healthy working environment."

"I will be keeping close contact with the base to ensure it remains that way," stated George, adding that a "team of psychologists and other experts" were also in "direct and constant" contact with the Antarctic base team, and it was claimed the accused was rueful.

An emergency evacuation, however, would require a large scale and costly 15-day operation by sea with severe weather conditions limiting options.

South Africa's environment department said it initiated a legal "labor relations process to investigate the [claim of] physical assault and alleged sexual harassment." It added that the alleged perpetrator "willingly participated in further psychological evaluation, has shown remorse and is willingly cooperative to follow any interventions that are recommended," had written a victim apology and was willing "to verbally apologize to other team members."

But George, when pressed further on the matter, said South Africa was "considering available options" to ensure the team's safety.

