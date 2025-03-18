Trending
World News
March 18, 2025 / 3:48 PM

Gallup poll: U.S. support for Ukraine climbs to 46% among public

By Chris Benson
Chairs from a signing table were removed in the East Room of the White House in Washington after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky abruptly left on Feb. 28 after a heated Oval Office meeting in the Oval Office. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
March 18 (UPI) -- Public support for American aid in Ukraine appears to be rising, according to new polling.

Poll results released Tuesday by Gallup suggests that support for Ukraine among American citizens is at a new high of 46%, which include a broad majority of Democrats and nearly half of Independents.

It further suggested that 53% of those polled want the United States to help Ukraine reclaim its territory stolen by Russia, even if it prolongs the three-year long conflict, while 63% say neither side is winning.

Respondents expressed great concern that Russia -- rather than Ukraine -- may violate a potential peace deal, 79% to 26%.

Results also indicate the United States is not doing enough to support its war-torn European ally -- a reversal of trends from 2022 to last year despite the partisan political divide on the topic.

Gallup argued that Americans' opinion of the Russia-Ukraine war have "shifted significantly" in the past three months in the wake of President Donald Trump's inauguration "and a change in U.S. policy toward Ukraine."

It said until recently, 38% was the highest percentile of U.S. citizens who felt America was not doing enough to help Ukraine.

This latest finding was conducted by Gallup in an online poll from March 3 to 11 after a fiery Oval Office meeting Feb. 28 between Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which ended with Zelensky abruptly exiting the White House after talks over a mineral rights deal.

Gallup also said its poll found that 64% of Americans would favor sending additional weapons and military supplies to Ukrainian troops if Russia violated the terms of its agreement.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during peace talks in Saudi Arabia that Ukraine's "only way" to end the war is via concessions.

The poll was released the same day Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spent roughly 90 minutes on a phone call in talks over a possible cease-fire deal in Ukraine.

